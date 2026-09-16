Cancer patient missed hospital scan after appointment letter arrived late, councillor claims

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

A cancer patient missed a hospital scan after their appointment letter arrived too late amid claims residents are waiting weeks for post, a councillor has said.

Residents in parts of Old Colwyn are receiving deliveries only around once a fortnight, according to Conwy councillor Cheryl Carlisle, who says she has been inundated with complaints.

She said some households were receiving bundles containing as many as 20 items at a time, with residents reporting delays to hospital letters, bank cards, legal documents and bills.

Royal Mail said that while deliveries could occasionally be affected by “short-term local issues”, delays lasting several weeks would be “exceptionally unusual”.

Cllr Carlisle said: “For several months now, we have been having an ever-decreasing service in Old Colwyn, particularly here in Colwyn ward, the areas of Tan Y Lan and Llysfaen Road and Abergele Road, plus most of Old Colwyn’s postcodes.

“At the moment, mail is being delivered, both first and second class, approximately once a fortnight. They are delivered in large bundles, held together with rubber bands, containing up to 20 pieces of mail at a time.

“I am having numerous daily calls and messages from residents saying they are waiting for hospital appointments, bank cards, legal documents, bills, etc., and they are becoming really upset and understandably angry.

“Both myself and Darren Millar (Senedd Member) have repeatedly contacted Royal Mail for this area, but all we get is a standard response saying they note concerns, or it is a staffing issue.”

She added: “A cancer patient in my ward missed a vital scan the other day, as the appointment letter arrived the day after she should have attended hospital. This is literally life and death in some cases and cannot be allowed to continue.”

‘Local issues’

A Royal Mail spokeswoman acknowledged the post could be affected by “short-term local issues” but claimed delays of long periods was “exceptionally unusual”.

“We know how important it is for letters to arrive when expected, particularly where they relate to hospital appointments, bills, financial documents, or other time-sensitive matters,” she said.

“Mail continues to be delivered across Old Colwyn every day. However, individual routes can occasionally be affected by short-term local issues, and where this happens, any outstanding mail is prioritised for delivery as quickly as possible, alongside time-sensitive items such as first-class mail and medical letters.”

She added: “Nationally, more than 93% of all letters are currently delivered on time and over 99% within a week, meaning longer delays are rare.

“A delay of several weeks would be exceptionally unusual and would be more likely to indicate an issue with an individual item.”

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