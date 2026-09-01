Cancer patient to conduct charity concert raising money for Velindre

Nation.Cymru staff

A cancer patient will take to the conductor’s podium for a special concert raising money for the hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Martin May will conduct the City of Cardiff Philharmonia at BBC Hoddinott Hall on October 3, with proceeds from the concert going to Velindre Cancer Hospital.

It will be the third time the orchestra has performed in aid of the Cardiff cancer centre following two previous fundraising concerts.

The City of Cardiff Philharmonia brings together musicians from two of the city’s leading amateur orchestras, Cardiff Philharmonic Orchestra and the City of Cardiff Symphony Orchestra, once a year to raise money for Velindre.

Mr May, a flautist with Cardiff Philharmonic Orchestra as well as a Velindre patient, will again conduct the combined orchestra.

He said: “I owe so much to Velindre Cancer Hospital, who are doing a marvellous job in keeping me going.

“This is my way of giving something back and having a great time at the same time!”

The concert will open with Richard Wagner’s Die Meistersinger Overture, followed by Robert Schumann’s Konzertstück for Four Horns.

The four soloists will be members of Cardiff Philharmonic Orchestra’s horn section – Richard Crompton, Gareth Williams, Robert Kay and Dai Williams.

The second half will feature Leonard Bernstein’s West Side Story Symphonic Dances, before the concert concludes with Arturo Márquez’s Danzón No. 2.

Tickets cost £20, with every penny raised after costs being donated to Velindre Cancer Hospital.

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