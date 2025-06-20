Cancer patients must speak to doctors before taking weight-loss jabs – charity

Cancer patients must speak to their doctor before taking weight-loss jabs, a charity has warned, amid a rise in people seeking help over whether they can take them.

Macmillan Cancer Support said while “quick fixes” may seem appealing, there is currently not enough evidence over how the drugs might affect anti-cancer treatments.

It said more research is needed but it was already known the drugs may affect how other medicines are absorbed by the body. This may include some anti-cancer drugs, it said.

‘Long-term impact’

Dr Owen Carter, national clinical adviser at Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “Recently we have seen a noticeable increase in calls to Macmillan’s free support line and a flurry of messages on our peer-to-peer online community about weight-loss drugs.

“We know that cancer affects everybody differently and it’s understandable that lots of people are interested in new drugs which accelerate weight loss, particularly if they want to manage their weight before or after treatment for cancer.

“While ‘quick fixes’ may seem attractive, we simply do not know enough about the long-term impact of these weight-loss medications to recommend them if they’re not prescribed by a specialist.

“Additionally, certain weight loss medications carry warnings about a potential link with thyroid cancer.

“However, we know that eating well and staying as active as possible are proven to help people feel better, increase their energy levels and strengthen their immune systems, which can help them to manage their weight and cope better with cancer treatment.

“If you have questions about cancer, including about weight-loss drugs, we urge you to speak to your GP or call the Macmillan support line.

“Trusted advisers are available 8am-8pm, seven days a week, to provide callers with information and support, or just a listening ear.”

Macmillan said it has now published new information on its website about the drugs and cancer.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

