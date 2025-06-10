Cancer patients ‘priced out of travel’ due to insurance costs

Cancer patients are being “priced out” of holidays due to “inflated” travel insurance costs for patients, a charity has said.

Maggie’s cancer support charity said patients and those in recovery are “frequently” refused cover or quoted unaffordable premiums.

This means that patients, and those in recovery, are forced to travel without insurance or skip trips altogether.

As well as missing out on holidays they are also unable to visit friends and family abroad and avoid business travel, Maggie’s added.

Insurance prices

The charity has called on Treasury minister Emma Reynolds to help tackle the travel insurance prices faced by people with a history of cancer.

It is calling on ministers to work with travel insurance companies, the Financial Conduct Authority and cancer patients to get a “fairer deal” for insurance.

Josh Cull, from Bournemouth, was diagnosed with a medulloblastoma brain tumour in 2021 when he was 25.

After his treatment, he decided to visit south Asia with his fiancee and brother but could not find a travel insurance company that would cover him for a price he could afford.

“My cancer was completely unexpected, especially as I was so young, and initially I was told I only had three months to live,” the 28-year-old said.

“I went through chemotherapy and radiotherapy as well as major surgery to remove the tumour, which affected my eyesight and my ability to walk.

“It was an incredibly difficult time, but I was lucky to come out the other side, and the trip was supposed to be a reward for everything we’d been through.

“However, I couldn’t get an insurance quote for less than £3,000.

“At that point, I had been out of treatment for two-and-a-half years, and I was healthy and fully recovered, but simply having a cancer diagnosis in my past meant the insurance was extremely expensive.

“It felt so unfair. I ended up travelling uninsured because I just couldn’t afford the cover.”

Immunotherapy

Millie Tharakan, 72, from north London, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008, and her cancer returned in 2020.

She has since been receiving immunotherapy and has regular CT scans to monitor her condition.

Despite her oncologist describing her as “steady” and declaring her fit to fly, she was forced to fork out £1,300 for annual cover for travel insurance in Europe.

Ms Tharakan, who has three sons and five grandchildren, said: “We wanted to go on a family holiday and given my health I didn’t feel comfortable travelling without insurance, but it’s been incredibly stressful.

“Most insurance companies I spoke to wouldn’t even consider covering me. It feels so unfair.”

Dame Laura Lee, chief executive of Maggie’s, said: “More and more frequently, we are hearing about the barriers people with cancer face when trying to obtain travel insurance, and the emotional distress this can cause.

“The last thing people should have to think about is inflated insurance costs when they should be focused on recovering from treatment and living well with cancer.

“Travelling and taking holidays can be so important for someone’s wellbeing and recovery, and it is extremely unfair that people with cancer are being priced out of the opportunity to visit family and friends abroad or simply explore the world.”

Key priority

A spokesperson for the Association of British Insurers (ABI) said: “We appreciate how important being able to travel and go on holiday is for anyone who has or has had cancer, especially during such difficult times.

“Ensuring they can benefit from the peace of mind insurance provides is a key priority for the industry. We remain committed to supporting customers who have or have had cancer, as well as fostering an open dialogue with cancer charities, government and the regulator to address any barriers to accessing travel insurance.

“Unfortunately, people with pre-existing medical conditions may be more likely to need emergency medical treatment whilst abroad, which can come at a significant cost.

“This is something insurers will take into account, alongside other factors, when assessing whether they can offer you suitable cover.

“As part of a signposting agreement introduced by the FCA, if an insurer is unable to offer you cover because of a pre-existing medical condition, they will point you to specialist providers who can help you find an appropriate policy.”

The Treasury has been approached for comment.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

