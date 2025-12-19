Cancer research in Wales hit by funding shortage, charity warns

Cancer research in Wales is facing a growing funding crisis, with scientists missing out on millions of pounds needed to develop life-saving treatments, according to a warning from Cancer Research Wales.

The charity says demand for research grants from Welsh scientists has increasingly outstripped its available budget, leaving many high-quality projects unfunded and threatening progress in the fight against cancer.

Cancer Research Wales has been one of the main charitable funders of cancer research in the country since it was founded in 1966. Over nearly six decades, it has supported world-class research aimed at improving diagnosis, treatment and survival rates for patients across Wales.

However, figures released by the charity show a widening gap between the funding requested by researchers and what can be awarded. Between 2021 and 2024, Cancer Research Wales received grant applications totalling £6.6 million but was only able to provide £3.6 million. That £3 million shortfall meant that, on average, just over half of research proposals could be supported.

The situation has worsened sharply in 2025. In this year alone, the charity reports a funding gap of £4.1 million – greater than the combined shortfall of the previous four years. In total, Cancer Research Wales received requests for more than £6.6 million in 2025 but could allocate only £2.5 million, meeting just 37 per cent of demand.

Adam Fletcher, chief executive of Cancer Research Wales, said the funding pressures come at a time when cancer cases are expected to rise significantly.

“Cancer is affecting more of us than ever,” he said. “We expect around 24,000 people in Wales to be diagnosed with cancer in 2035, compared with around 21,600 this year. That makes the need for research to diagnose cancer earlier and provide better treatments greater than ever.”

He warned that Wales risks missing opportunities to save and prolong lives if researchers cannot access funding. “Cancer Research Wales has been at the cutting edge of funding world-class cancer research since 1966, but we are now facing a funding crisis,” he said. “Unfortunately, we cannot meet the current demand from scientists across Wales.”

Challenge

The charity’s data highlights the scale of the challenge. In 2022, it was only able to meet 49 per cent of funding requests, while in 2023 that figure fell to 44 per cent. Although funding improved slightly in 2024, the sharp increase in applications in 2025 has pushed the organisation to what it describes as a “crisis point”.

Mr Fletcher said public support was now vital to ensure research continues. “We rely on the generosity of the people of Wales. For as little as £8, supporters can help us keep funding the best researchers, clinicians and health professionals working to push the boundaries of cancer research here in Wales,” he said.