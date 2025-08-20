Cannabis worth £250k found growing next to children’s nursery
A neighbourhood policing team discovered Cannabis, worth more than a quarter of a million pounds, growing just yards from a children’s nursery in Cardiff.
The Roath policing team secured a search warrant to enter the industrial unit on the Seawall Court Industrial Estate, after locals reported the pungent smell of the drug.
A total of 604 plants worth as much as £260k were seized by officers at the weekend.
Anxhel Cepele, 23, and Anduel Demo, 26, were arrested and have since been charged with cannabis cultivation. They were remanded at court and will next appear in September.
Vigilance
Roath Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Bleddyn Jones, said: “As a local policing team it is our role to listen to the concerns of the community, and act on them.
“Thanks to the vigilance of people in the area, this cannabis factory is no longer in operation which I know people in the area will be very glad to hear.
“Every area now has a named, contactable officer they can reach out to with concerns like this, so we can take action. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you need us.”
Well that’s a shame. It was on an industrial estate… I’m not entirely sure who thought it was appropriate to put a child’s nursery on an industrial estate with a disproportionate about of HGVs moving around.
Such busts only encourage the criminals to switch to worse drugs unfortunately, drugs that actually kill people and cause disruption to lives.
Time to decriminalize cannabis.