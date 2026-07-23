Car insurance creeping up for Welsh drivers, new data reveals

Nation Cymru staff

Drivers in Wales could soon see their car insurance cost start to increase, as new data shows prices have started to rise in recent months.

The average cost of car insurance in the nation is now £552, which is £19 (4%) more expensive than just 3 months ago.

However, in some areas of Wales, these price increases are even greater. That’s as premiums in South Wales have increased by £23 (4%) in the past 3 months, to £570, on average. This is, however, still £28 (-5%) cheaper compared to 12 months ago.

Meanwhile in Central & North Wales, premiums are now £9 (2%) more expensive compared to 3 months ago, at £511, on average. Though the annual decrease in this region is lower, at £13 (-3%) less year-on-year, on average.

That’s according to the latest car insurance price index by Confused.com, powered by WTW. Based on more than 6 million quotes, it’s the most comprehensive car insurance price index for new premiums in the UK.

In Llandrindod Wells, in particular, prices are now £33 (8%) more expensive than 3 months ago. This means drivers in the area are now paying £471 for their car insurance, on average. This is, however, still a £10 (-2%) decrease compared to 12 months ago, on average.

Similarly, in Swansea, prices are now £27 (5%) higher compared to 3 months ago, on average. This brings the average premium in the area to £525 – a £18 (-3%) drop year-on-year, on average.

Most drivers in the nation will still see a lower price when shopping around for their car insurance. That’s as the average premium in Wales has dropped by £24 (-4%) in the past 12 months, on average.

While insurers are still lowering prices for most drivers, this trend is starting to stall. And when taking into consideration the increases in recent months, drivers could soon be facing higher premiums when it comes to their renewal.

According to the Confused.com car insurance price index, car insurance prices across the UK have been consistently decreasing each quarter since the start of 2023. This followed a period of steep increases as insurers adjusted their pricing to reflect the economic fallout of COVID. But what is causing prices to increase now?

Further data from Confused.com finds that the cost of claims made by customers – a key consideration when it comes to how much drivers will pay – has in fact been increasing in recent years. And this could be causing insurers to adjust their prices to reflect the risk of having to pay out more.

According to the data, the average price per paid-out claim in the UK has risen by 42% between 2020 and 2025 – from £3,842 to £5,464(2). Despite this, the number of claims being made over the same period has in fact dropped by 59%. This suggests that while fewer incidents are being reported, when they are, they’re considerably more expensive to rectify.

Across all claim types, the average price per claim has increased significantly. And this could largely be down to the fact that cars today are considerably more expensive to repair or replace. In cases where repairs are needed, it’s not just the cost of the parts that is taken into consideration. Labour costs can be a lot more now than they have previously been – especially where newer cars are involved. This is because a lot of newer cars are equipped with technology that may need recalibrating after a repair, which increases the overall cost. Equally, if a car is written off or stolen, the cost to replace that car could be considerably more. And as these costs continue to rise for insurers, it’s likely they will be reflected in car insurance premiums as a result.

However, if drivers are still seeing a lower price at their renewal, they shouldn’t stop shopping around, as further research shows that savings can still be made. A survey of 2,000 UK drivers(1) found that almost half (49%) of those who received their renewal in the past 3 months saw a more expensive price compared to the previous year, of around £70 on average. However, of these, almost half (46%) went on to shop around and switch insurers, saving £82, on average.

Equally, more than 1 in 5 (22%) actually received a cheaper renewal, on average. But almost 1 in 5 (17%) still decided to shop and switch, saving £79, on average. This proves that even when car insurance prices are increasing, savings could still be made.

It’s clear that shopping around is the key to saving money on car insurance. Although, worryingly, many drivers could be missing out on even better savings. According to the research, drivers typically shop around 19 days before their renewal is due and hold off buying until 10 days before, on average.

But new data finds that running a quote 28 days before your renewal is due could be the key to getting the best price. Confused.com car insurance data shows that buying car insurance around 28 days before renewal could be 53% cheaper than buying on the renewal day(3).

Shopping around early isn’t the only way drivers could save money on their car insurance. Experts at Confused.com offer more tips to help drivers cut costs even further:

Don’t over or underestimate your mileage: telling your insurer you only drive 4,000 miles a year to get a cheaper price doesn’t just put you at risk of invalidating your insurance – it could cost you more. On average, drivers covering around 4,000 miles a year pay £772 for their car insurance, compared to £614 for those who drive 12,000 miles. Driving more miles per year can suggest greater experience behind the wheel, which insurers may view as a lower risk. Lower mileage can sometimes indicate less regular driving experience and therefore a higher risk of making a claim. Equally, if you estimate your mileage too high, you could be paying more than you need to as spending more than the average amount of time on the road could indicate a higher risk of a claim.

Share the driving: If you live with a partner, parent or child who could benefit from using your car from time to time, add them to the insurance. Data shows that those who are the sole driver on a car pay £811 for their insurance vs £697 paid by those who have an additional named driver. But be honest, if you’re not sharing the car, don’t declare it.

Enhance your security: Simply put, the harder your car is to steal, the less of a risk it is. And this could mean you get cheaper car insurance. While most cars come with an immobiliser and alarm as standard, adding things like a wheel lock or tracking device could save you money. Also consider where your car is parked, especially at night. Opt for a well-lit area if you can. Driveways and residential parking areas generally seem to be considered a lower risk.

For more tips on how to save on car insurance, visit: www.confused.com/compare-car-insurance/tips-for-cheaper-car-insurance

Matt Crole-Rees, motoring expert at Confused.com car insurance, comments: “Drivers have benefitted from car insurance price drops for some time now. But now we’re seeing that prices are starting to increase slightly in recent months, which means motorists could soon see their price increase when it comes to their renewal.

“Car insurance prices are generally calculated based on risk and claims. And while there have been fewer reported claims in recent years, the increases we’re starting to see are likely down to the fact that when a claim is made, it’s more expensive for insurers to rectify. This isn’t something drivers can control, but it doesn’t mean to say they can’t still save money on their insurance.

“Shopping around when it comes to renewal is key to knowing you’re getting the best price. But not leaving it to the last minute could mean you save even more. That’s as our data shows that getting a quote 28 days before your renewal is due could save you as much as 53% on your price. So being organised and getting it sorted early can pay off.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.