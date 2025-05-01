Car key hacking cases quadruple in Wales and England

New research has revealed the percentage of vehicle thefts, caused by someone manipulating the signal from a remote locking device, has quadrupled in Wales and England.

Data analysed by experts at RTA Law, has revealed that from Apr 2018 to Mar 2019, only 13% of thefts were committed this way – but this skyrocketed to 58% from Apr 2023 to Mar 2024.

Manipulating the signal from a remote locking device to open a vehicle involves intercepting, copying, amplifying, or replaying the wireless signals sent between a vehicle’s remote key and its security system.

Criminals typically achieve this using devices designed to capture or boost the key’s transmitted signal, allowing them to unlock or even start the vehicle without physical access to the original key.

Common methods include relay attacks, signal jamming, replay attacks, or cloning signals to gain unauthorised entry or control over the vehicle.

The second most common method of entry was the offender using a key or electric fob, at 18%, however this saw a huge drop from Apr 2018 to Mar 2019 when it was 33% of cases.

The third most common method was the offender forcing the lock at 13%.

‘Door was not locked’, and ‘other’ came next at 5%, followed by ‘Offender broke window / tried to (attempts)’ at 4%.

‘Window was left open’, and ‘Offender forced / broke / bent / prised door’, came last at 0%.

Rod Mitchell from RTA law, who analysed the ONS data, said: “The change in entry mirrors the advancement in technology in the motor industry. As technology changes, so does the way criminals pry on people and their possessions.

“It really shows that we always need to be thinking one step ahead when technological advances take place to keep ourselves and our belongings safe.”

Mr Mitchell has these top tips for keeping keys secure.

Signal-blocking devices:

“Use a signal-blocking pouch or container. Investing in a quality signal-blocking pouch, commonly known as a Faraday pouch, is an excellent first line of defence.

“These pouches block electromagnetic signals between your keys and potential criminals, preventing relay attacks where thieves amplify and mimic your key’s signal. Simply placing your keys inside the pouch when not in use significantly reduces the risk of unauthorised access to your vehicle.”

Store keys away from doors and windows:

“Keep your car keys in a secure location, ideally away from entry points like front doors or windows. Criminals often attempt to intercept key signals from outside your home, so placing your keys deeper inside your property creates an additional barrier.

“It also decreases the likelihood of thieves detecting your keys’ signals, significantly enhancing your vehicle’s security.”

Disable or secure keyless entry features when possible:

“If your vehicle has keyless entry, consider temporarily disabling this function, especially when parked overnight or in vulnerable areas.

“Many vehicles allow you to switch off keyless entry through the vehicle’s onboard settings. If this isn’t an option, consider adding a physical security layer, such as a steering wheel lock or immobiliser, to act as an effective deterrent even if the signal is compromised.”

