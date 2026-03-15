Car park in seaside town set to become vibrant public hub

Amelia Jones

Work to transform a seaside town’s car park into a new public space is set to begin soon as part of a £1.3 million improvement scheme.

The project in Porthcawl will see the existing car park close on 20 March 2026 to make way for a high-quality public space designed to support community activity, events, businesses and improved access between key areas of the town centre and the Metrolink. The larger adjacent Hillsboro North car park will remain open as usual.

The new space will also celebrate the site’s heritage and history through the reinstatement of historic rail features while creating a greener, attractive and accessible environment for residents and visitors.

Active travel improvements will also be made as part of the scheme, with improved links to the Metrolink and town centre, a new toucan crossing to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety and a new route connecting Dock Street with the town centre.

Other key features include pop-up business units, a flexible public space capable of hosting events and activities, informal play features, wildflower planting to enhance biodiversity and visual appeal, improved drainage systems.

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Cllr Neelo Farr, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Economic Development and Housing said: “The work is intended to create a more welcoming, accessible and environmentally sustainable gateway into Porthcawl town centre and the high-quality nature of this work will offer a visible snapshot into what we are trying to achieve with the wider waterfront regeneration scheme.

“This represents an exciting opportunity that will benefit residents, businesses and visitors and it’s pleasing to that the town’s railway heritage is reflected in the plans, while also offering flexibility to use the public space for a variety of events and business opportunities.

“It’s also fantastic that the town’s railway heritage is reflected in the plans, while also offering flexibility to use the public space for a variety of events and business opportunities.”