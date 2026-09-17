Car park plans approved despite flooding concerns

Richard Evans Local Democracy Reporter

Council councillors have approved plans for 17 new parking spaces at a busy promenade despite planning officers advising them to refuse the application because of flooding concerns.

Conwy County Council’s own planning application sought permission for the grasscrete spaces at Llanfairfechan Car Park.

The plans were considered by the council’s planning committee at the authority’s Coed Pella HQ in Colwyn Bay today (Wednesday).

The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported in June 2025 that improvement works at the car park were yet to be carried out due to negotiations with Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

Conwy County Council announced in 2024 that the free car park at Llanfairfechan, along with several others across the county, would see parking charges introduced.

The council said the improvement works would include improving drainage, installing EV charging points, and adding what was then 18 grasscrete parking spaces in the overflow section.

The new spaces are to be located to the southeast of the existing car park, running parallel with the promenade.

The report also stated that the proposal formed part of access improvement works to the car park and promenade, which had been carried out under permitted development rights and had now been completed.

But planning officers advised the committee to refuse the application.

The report stated: “The proposal fails to comply with the requirements of the previous TAN15 and is therefore unacceptable in terms of flood risk.”

Speaking at the meeting, highways officer Andrew Wilkinson said the area was already used for parking overflow.

Mr Wilkinson also argued the flood risk would not increase but would actually be reduced with the new surface’s installation because of better absorption.

The officer said Natural Resources Wales advised the entire site should be flood free if there were a one-in-200-year event.

But he added the council’s flood modelling consultant advised the site would flood if there were such an extreme weather scenario.

Despite this, Cllr Goronwy Edwards proposed the council grant planning permission.

Cllr Alan Hunter seconded Cllr Edwards’ proposal to reject planning officers’ advice.

“NRW, it is in their remit to object to something like this,” he said.

“But it just makes sense to do what is proposed. So I’m happy to second.”

Cllr David Carr added: “I think the proposal is reasonable, and maybe our planning officers are being a bit over-cautious to be honest, and I don’t think there is a real risk of flooding, is there?”

He added: “So I’m minded to actually support the application.”

Planning officer Paula Jones said: “I don’t think we are necessarily being over-cautious in respect of refusing the application. We are just following national guidance.”

The application was voted through with eight in favour, one against, and no abstentions.

The application will return for consideration in October, as the committee must reaffirm any decision that goes against officers’ advice.

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