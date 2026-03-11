Car park tariff hikes hitting ‘already struggling’ traders

Nicholas Thomas, Local democracy reporter.

A councillor has warned changes to car park ticketing is harming footfall in a town centre.

Blackwood Cllr Nigel Dix said the decision to remove a 40p one-hour option last November had “a negative effect” on high street traders still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said council data showed 9,278 fewer tickets have been sold in Blackwood since the changes came into effect, compared with the same period a year earlier.

The local authority included the changes to parking tariffs in last year’s budget.

The proposals – which eventually came into force last November – included the removal of some tariffs, as well as a small increase in ticket prices.

A one-hour rate was scrapped, leaving drivers with a two-hour, £1.10 ticket as the option with the shortest stay.

Cllr Dix complained about the proposals ahead of their implementation in the autumn, and now believes the council figures prove he was correct when warning the changes could “discourage people from visiting”.

“Town-centre businesses are already struggling to cope with a barrage of red tape, bureaucracy, tax hikes, high inflation, and ever-increasing energy bills,” he said. “The abolition of the one-hour tariff has had a negative effect on town-centre footfall, making it even harder for shops and businesses to survive and flourish.”

The figures provided by Cllr Dix show that despite fewer tickets being sold in Blackwood’s car parks, the ticket machines raked in £30,000 more than they did in the same period last year.

He said that would “surprise no one, as the cost of parking has increased from 40p to a minimum of £1.10p for two hours”.

“The true cost is being paid by our town-centre shops and businesses,” he warned. “I will be closely monitoring the use of car parks and town-centre footfall as the two are clearly linked.

“The council needs to rethink and reinstate the one-hour tariff to increase footfall and help our town-centre shops and business in these challenging economic times.”

Caerphilly Council was asked to respond to Cllr Dix’s comments.

Previously, ahead of the changes to parking tariffs, a council spokesperson said: “As part of our work to simplify parking and support town centre trade, we’re proposing to remove the one-hour and three-hour tariffs in all council-run car parks.

“These changes aim to encourage longer visits and could help boost footfall and income to support council services.

“A public notice was issued with no objections, and consultation with councillors, ward members, and town councils raised no concerns.

“While the financial impact is hard to predict, any extra income will help cover car park running costs and support their long-term viability.”