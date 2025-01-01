Car parking ban on popular beach set to continue

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

A controversial ban on car parking on a popular beach is not expected to be reviewed in the new year.

Newport Sands/Traeth Mawr became car-free in May 2023 after Pembrokeshire coast National Park ended parking after purchasing the land, in response to safety concerns.

All cars are banned from the beach, with the only exceptions for emergency services and essential car users such as the RNLI and coastguards.

Petition

A petition was later launched demanding a review, saying an outright ban will have an adverse effect on a wide cross-section of beach users, including disabled visitors.

Last July, members of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s authority agreed to keep the car-free resolution, along with “actively pursuing options of how to improve access for people living with disability”.

Earlier this month, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park’s development management committee approved an application by the national park for the demolition and replacement of the existing public convenience block, the creation of an access ramp and steps to south slipway, the erection of a beach wheelchair storage building, and works to the existing car park, including new pay and display machines, at Newport Sands PCNP Car Park, Golf Course Road.

Improvements

The works include an extra 52 car parking spaces over the 43 currently there, along with an increase in disabled parking spaces.

A report for committee members received at the December meeting said: “The proposal will result in improved and enhanced services for visitors to the Newport Sands car park by providing better beach access, clearly laid out parking bays and pedestrian zones, improved public convenience facilities, and landscaping enhancements across the site. The provision of a changing places facility, beach wheelchair storage and new access ramp are likely to assist in enhancing access for wheelchair users to this site.”

Concerns had been raised by Nevern Community Council, who had called for its refusal, saying: “Nevern Community Councillors are concerned that visitors pay for the car parking and then also have to pay for the use of the toilets, it is felt that this double pay is ripping people off and taking advantage of visitors.”

Following a request for any review on the beach parking, a Pembrokeshire Coast National Park spokesperson said: “We don’t have any plans to issue further updates on Newport Sands in the coming year.

“Planning permission was granted in the December DM meeting, and the intention is to commence construction on phase 1 (ramps and car parking surface / wheelchair storage and landscaping) in early 2025.”

