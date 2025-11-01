Car parking charges could be introduced at popular parks

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

A councillor has urged caution amid controversial plans to bring in car parking charges at a popular park which could push visitors away from one of Wales’ most economically deprived areas.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Adults, Communities and Wellbeing scrutiny committee on Thursday, October 30 councillors received the findings of an independent review of Aneurin Leisure Trust (ALT).

The review was conducted by Natalia Silver a Director at Local Partnerships which is a public sector organisation jointly owned by the Welsh Government, Local Government Association and the UK Government’s Treasury Department and provides expert advice and resources to help public services.

A year ago, ALT informed councillors of a financial crisis engulfing the trust.

The review provides eight recommendations which includes a delivery and recovery plan over a two-year transition period during which the trust and council work together on delivering the plan to create a solid financial foundation.”

One of the recommendations is for a “recovery and development plan.

This provides a list of ideas that could allow ALT to boost their income.

At the top of the list is car parks.

The plan would be to conduct a feasibility study into bringing in car parking charges at Park Bryn Bach and Bedwellty House which are both in Tredegar.

“Double-edged sword”

Cllr Jules Gardner (Labour – Brynmawr) said: “I see that there will be the exploration of income generation in terms of car parking.

“I read an academic paper on car parking fees and how free car parking actually generates use as it empowers people to take part in things.”

He gave Cwmbran shopping centre as an example of how free car parking entices people there and gives it the best footfall for a centre of its size in Wales.

“It’s a double-edged sword it could decrease the amount of people we get at these facilities,” said Cllr Gardner.

Blaenau Gwent’s Commercial and Customer Chief Officer Bernadette Elias said: “It’s about exploring car parking charges in a mindful way that looks at the whole picture to make sure it’s not counterproductive.

“It does need to be explored.”

Ms Silver added: “Free parking is fantastic, however I think particularly for the park (Bryn Bach) which has 800,000 visitors a year it’s something not to ignore.

“If done sensitively and really demonstrating that it’s helping sustainability it’s a win.”

“Bedwellty House has very limited parking and it might put people off using it, which is why I would recommend some sort of spatial study to see how it could be improved.”

Economic deprivation

Cllr Gardner said: “We are an economically deprived area and any increase in car parking charges would put off runners and dog walkers who use it sporadically.”

The committee endorsed the recommendation, and the contents of the review will be placed before all councillors full council meeting in December.

The trust is a not-for-profit organisation established in 2014 which delivers leisure, learning and cultural services across Blaenau Gwent.

The council has a 30-year agreement in place which is due for renewal every five years. The current five-year period comes to an end in March 2026.