Car production on slide amid fall in vehicle exports

Alan Jones, Press Association Industrial Correspondent

A fall in exports of cars has led to fewer vehicles being produced, new figures have shown.

There were 63,655 vehicles built last month, a fall of 11% compared to in July last year, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Car production fell by 10.6% while commercial vehicle output declined by 34.4%.

There was a near 16% fall in exports to 47,377 vehicles, as well as earlier scheduling of routine summer maintenance shutdowns at some plants, said the SMMT.

Exports to all major markets were down, including the EU (-15.2%), the US (-17.7%), Turkey (-18.5%), China (-36.9%) and Japan (-24.4%).

Production of fully electric and hybrid models recording the first monthly increase of the year, up 6.8% to 25,678 units.

Electrified models accounted for more than four in 10 cars built in July, up from around three in 10 a year ago.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “July’s figures underline the intense pressure under which UK vehicle manufacturers are currently operating.

“Although the negative performance is exacerbated by shutdowns and model changeovers, it is being compounded by weaker overseas demand and fierce global competition.

“The rise in electrified vehicle production is encouraging, but long-term success depends on making the UK a more competitive place to make and sell vehicles.”

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