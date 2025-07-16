Caravan park expansion bid in AONB rejected

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

A caravan park’s bid to expand has been rejected after it was discovered that planning permission did not exist for the site.

A planning application was lodged with Cyngor Gwynedd to expand the Berth Ddu caravan park near Abersoch to allow 15 touring caravans on the site.

There are seven plots currently on the site, at Bwlchtocyn.

However, planning bosses found that the site had only ever had permission for five caravans through an exemption certificate.

This certificate had expired, meaning there was no planning permission in place for the site to operate.

New development

Planners therefore considered the site on the basis of it being a new development, and turned it down during a meeting on Monday [July 14].

The application, submitted by John Evans, of Evans Caravan & Camping Ltd, was for a patch of prime agricultural land in the Llŷn Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and the Llŷn and Enlli Landscape of Outstanding Historic Interest.

The proposed site had also been graded as “Class II good quality agricultural land,” considered among the “best and most versatile” which should be “protected as a finite resource for the future,” planning officer Sian Dafydd said.

She told the meeting: “It does not appear that any planning permission exists for the caravans on the site.

“During the site inspection we found that a Caravan and Motorhome Club certified venue sign was on display here.

“However, having made enquiries, confirmation was received that there is no longer an exemption certificate for the site.

“In reality, therefore, this is not an application to extend an existing site; instead, it is an application for a new touring caravan site for 15 caravans.”

The application was therefore submitted to the committee, as it concerned a development on a site of 0.5 hectares or more.

Contrary

The officer had described how it was considered “contrary” to various policy and planning considerations.

Among issues was that the quality of landscaping of the site was considered generally “weak,” and the site was likely to be prominent from a road, footpaths, and higher ground and have an impact on the AONB.

The applicant had proposed landscape screening, but it was considered that this would take several years to be adequate, and “doubtful” in the short term.

Policy had called for sites to be located in a “non-intrusive location, well concealed by landscape features, and not causing harm to the visual quality of the landscape within the AONB”.

The AONB Unit had felt there were a “substantial number of touring caravans around Sarn Bach/Bwlchtocyn, putting pressure on the AONB and local environment and services”.

The plans had also prompted objections by Welsh countryside protection campaigners.

A report had noted that the site could offer “a positive contribution to the local economy, additional employment for locals and help support and sustain local shops, pubs and cafes”.

However the planning officer said it was felt the caravans would not “blend easily into the landscape” and be “detrimental to the visual quality of the landscape” and “not contribute to conserving or enhancing or restoring the character of the Llŷn Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty”.

She also noted “a lack of evidence submitted” to show that “full consideration” had been give to losing the high grade agricultural land.

Cllr Edgar Wyn Owen said: “It stands out, there was an agreement for five caravans previously.

“There were seven there, so there were two which should not have been there, and there’s no agreement now.

“So, they are asking for a new caravan place really. I am against it”.

