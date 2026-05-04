Caravan park’s bid to add static holiday homes refused

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

A call to allow a caravan park to change part of its site from touring vans to static units without a formal planning application has been refused.

In an application to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Norfolk-based Park Farm Opco Ltd, through Chipping Norton-based agent Laister Planning Limited, sought a Lawful Development Certificate for the proposed stationing of static caravans in lieu of touring caravans, year-round, at Park Farm Holiday Park, Manorbier.

A supporting statement accompanying the application said: “The purpose of this application is to confirm that the touring caravans so permitted for year-round occupation on the western field at Park Farm, are capable of being replaced by static caravan pitches without effecting a material change of use. There is no specific number of touring or static caravans which is being sought at this juncture.”

It says Park Farm Holiday Park comprises of two areas, area A having some 61 owner-occupied static caravans, and area B used for touring caravan pitches and tents.

Planning permission was originally granted way back in 1956 for the caravan site, on a temporary basis, a Lawful Development Certificate for an existing use for the use of the site for up to 70 static caravans granted in December 1998, mainly covering area A.

The statement said the lawfulness of siting caravans year-round was previously confirmed by the park in 2024 “use as a campsite for touring caravans (not including twin-unit static caravans) and tents which shall be occupied for holiday use only and used as temporary, non-permanent units on a year-round basis”.

Of the proposals, it said: “The site is currently used for the stationing of touring caravans all year round. Most of the caravans on the site are stationed on what is called a ‘seasonal’ basis, where the owners leave them permanently stationed on the site and use them as holiday homes, paying an annual ‘seasonal’ fee.

“The proposed use of the site is to replace the permanently stationed touring caravans with permanently stationed static caravans. No specific number is provided, as no number is provided in any of the existing certificates, but it is anticipated that the total number of caravans in the application site will inevitably be reduced as the caravans are generally larger.

“There would be no other change in the way the site is operated, and the intention is to use the caravans for holiday purposes.”

An officer report recommending the certificate of lawfulness for the change be refused, saying it was “not satisfied that the evidence accompanying the application is sufficient to establish that the proposed use would be lawful”.

It said that while lawfulness certificates for tourers had been granted “it is considered that the siting of single-unit statics in lieu of those tourers, as now proposed, would be inconsistent with the lawful use of the site, and cannot be considered lawful in the same way,” adding “the changes proposed would result in a definable character change to the site of a magnitude that would be sufficient to amount to a material change of use requiring planning permission”.

The application for a certificate of lawfulness was refused on the grounds “the proposed use of the site would represent a material change of use requiring planning permission for which no permitted development rights exist, meaning a specific grant of planning permission is needed in order for the scheme to proceed”.