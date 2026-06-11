Caravan site expansion planned to help meet traveller accommodation demand

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

There are plans to expand a caravan site in one Welsh county as part of a bid to meet the need for Gypsy and Traveller accommodation.

Rhondda Cynon Taf Council is considering expanding Beddau caravan site by nine pitches.

A cabinet report for Monday, June 15 recommends councillors agree that officers proceed with the proposed expansion incorporating a site office and a play area as part of phase one, and submit the associated planning application.

It also recommends that, subject to a successful planning outcome, cabinet agrees that officers submit a funding application to Welsh Government to support the financial delivery of the development.

And another recommendation is that cabinets agree that officers continue investigations into the potential of the land located to the north of the Beddau caravan site, in order to assess its suitability for accommodating additional pitches in the future.

The council is required to undertake a Gypsy and Traveller Accommodation Assessment (GTAA) every five years.

Latest assessment

The most recent assessment covering 2022 to 2027 has identified a need for additional Gypsy and Traveller pitches within RCT.

The proposed expansion of the Beddau caravan site by nine pitches, alongside supporting facilities such as a site office and play area, represents a “practical and deliverable first phase in meeting this identified need” the cabinet report said.

It also said that further exploration of land to the north of the existing Beddau caravan site will enable the council to assess longer-term opportunities for additional provision.

It said: “This proactive approach will help ensure the council remains compliant with its statutory duties and responsive to the accommodation needs of Gypsy and Traveller communities into the future.

The assessment shows that the council currently has 16 pitches/plots in total.

This includes seven pitches with modern utility blocks at Beddau caravan site which was refurbished in 2011.

There is a private site in Llanharry with two pitches and a private site in Hirwaun with one pitch.

In terms of travelling showpeople yards, there are three yards with a total of six plots.

The assessment found that for Gypsy and Traveller pitches, 22 more are needed by 2027 with a further five required by 2037, making a total of 27 pitches.

When it comes to travelling showpeople plots, two more are needed by 2027 and another two by 2037, making a total of four plots.

There is said to be no immediate requirement for transit sites due to the low number and transient nature of unauthorised encampments.

If planning approval is given for the Beddau site expansion, the council will apply for Welsh Government external grant funding to carry out the required works but works could also be funded from the existing affordable housing budget within the capital programme.

The Beddau site currently has seven pitches which provides a potential income to the council of £26,236.

If the site was to increase by nine pitches this could potentially provide an additional income of £43,726 a year.

It is proposed that this income is used to fund a housing officer who would have responsibility for the site.

Running cost

Running costs of the newly built site office are anticipated to be minimal due to its small floor area and limited facilities and can be absorbed within the current budget for the site.

Welsh Government guidance states that each pitch should be capable of accommodating an amenity block, a mobile home, touring caravan and parking for two vehicles.

It says mobile homes should be situated in a way which will reduce the risk of fire spreading between buildings and structures on a pitch.

A gap of three metres should be observed between a mobile home and pitch boundary with a minimum distance of no less than six metres between mobile home.

A site office is recommended as part of the plans for a council member of staff because the plans for the pitches have been developed using the Welsh Government guidelines.