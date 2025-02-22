Carbon emissions reduce in Welsh capital

Ted Peskett Local Democracy Reporter

Cardiff Council said carbon emissions have reduced, but a huge challenge remains to reach its net zero target.

A report going to a council scrutiny committee on Tuesday, February 25, states the latest available UK government figures show a 8.3% decrease in carbon emissions created by residents, organisations and visitors to Cardiff between 2019 and 2022.

Cardiff Council’s cabinet member for climate change, Cllr Dan De’Ath, told councillors last year a “green energy revolution” was needed to help the Welsh Government achieve its net zero by 2050 ambition.

An energy plan produced in 2024 showed Cardiff will require the equivalent of 12 Lamby Way solar farms and solar panels on tens of thousands of homes.

Action plan

A new action plan is being worked on by the local authority, with the intention of addressing some of the challenges Cardiff faces in meeting the 2050 goal.

Cllr De’Ath said: “The science on this is clear. We need to dramatically reduce the amount of carbon emissions we produce to stand any chance of avoiding the worst effects of climate change.

“The progress we’re delivering through our One Planet Cardiff strategy is positive. 100,000 new trees planted in just four years, a new 9 megawatt solar farm built at Lamby Way, the Radyr Weir hydroelectric scheme, new low carbon council homes and schools – the list goes on.

“However, there are major challenges that need to be overcome if we are going to achieve our carbon neutral ambitions and reap the potential economic and social benefits that a greener future can bring.

“Significant government investment will be required, the national grid needs to be decarbonised, rates of domestic retrofitting need to accelerate, and skills shortages and supply chain issues have to be addressed.

“These are issues faced by local authorities across Wales and the UK. We cannot do this alone.”

Net zero

Cardiff Council’s One Planet Cardiff strategy, launched in 2019, originally intended to make the council net zero by 2030 and develop a pathway for the city to become net zero.

However, the previous cabinet member for climate change at Cardiff Council, Cllr Caro Wild, told environmental scrutiny committee members in March 2024 that the 2030 goal would be “impossible” to reach as things stood because of the amount of money it would cost.

In a recent statement, Cardiff Council said its own carbon emissions have reduced by 18% since 2019.

The creation of local area energy plans (LAEPs) at councils across Wales is being funded by the Welsh Government, which will use the findings to inform and develop its national energy plans and policies.

On top of the need for more solar farms and more solar panels on homes, Cardiff’s LAEP showed the city will also require widespread adoption of heat pumps and wind turbines.

The action plan currently being developed by the council, which is being called the Green Growth Proposition, will focus on two areas – local renewable energy generation and domestic retrofit.

Cardiff Council said the proposition will aim to clarify what actions the council can take, what external support would be needed to bring about accelerated action in these areas, and any mechanisms needed to ensure economic and social benefits are secured alongside carbon reduction.

A report on Cardiff’s carbon emissions and the Green Growth Proposition will be discussed by the council’s environmental scrutiny committee on Tuesday, February 25. It will then be discussed by cabinet members on Thursday, February 27.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

