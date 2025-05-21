Cardiff academics key roles in health and care research in Wales

Health and Care Research Wales’ Senior Research Leaders are among the most prominent and prestigious health and care researchers in the country. Those selected all have a track record of developing researchers and building Wales’ research capacity and capability, as well as integrating patient and public involvement in research.

They will provide leadership and act as ambassadors and advocates for health and care research in Wales over the next three years.

Managed and supported by the Health and Care Research Wales Faculty, the Senior Research Leaders will continue dedicating time to participate in a range of Faculty’s activities, including funding panels, boards and committees.

‘Delighted’

Professor Kerenza Hood, Dean of Research and Innovation at the College of Biomedical and Life Sciences, said: “I am delighted to be re-appointed as a Senior Research Leader and continuing to play an ambassadorial role for the amazing health and care research which takes place in Wales. I always say I can talk for Wales and in this role, I get to talk for Wales about Welsh research!”

Welcoming the news, Professor Roger Whitaker, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research, Innovation, and Enterprise, said: “It fills me with immense pride that the incredible leadership of our colleagues has been recognised by Health and Care Research Wales.”

Cardiff University has long been at the forefront of health and care research in Wales, and the appointment of 12 Senior Research Leaders cements the university’s place within this ecosystem.

Gareth Cross, Deputy Director of Science, Research and Evidence at Welsh Government, said:“The panel was very impressed with the upward trajectory of the Welsh research environment; several of the panel members had sat on previous Senior Research Leader award panels and noted that great strides were being made in this respect. The breadth of applications was outstanding.