Cardiff AI start-up secures Welsh Government funding for data security technology

Nation.Cymru staff

A Cardiff start-up has secured Welsh Government funding to develop technology designed to help businesses use artificial intelligence while retaining control over sensitive information.

Aventail, formerly known as Locai, will use the support to develop and test a system that controls where and how AI tasks are processed across mobile applications and devices.

The funding has been awarded through the government’s SMART Flexible Innovation Support programme. The amount has not been disclosed.

Based at Tramshed Tech in Cardiff, the company is developing technology that sits between businesses and AI systems, allowing organisations to manage how their information is accessed and processed.

The platform is intended to let companies use AI models from different providers and choose whether tasks run on their own devices or through external services.

Joseph Ward, Aventail’s chief executive and head of product, said: “AI is going to become fundamental to how organisations operate, but businesses shouldn’t have to give up control of their data in order to use it.

“We’re building the security layer that allows organisations to use the best AI technology available while maintaining control over how their information is accessed, processed and governed.

“There is a much bigger conversation emerging around AI sovereignty and the infrastructure countries need to participate in the AI economy on their own terms. It’s exciting to be building that technology here in Wales, and the Welsh Government’s support will help us accelerate that work.”

The company’s work addresses questions facing businesses adopting generative AI, including where confidential data is processed, who controls the infrastructure and how dependent organisations become on individual technology providers.

‘Innovate’

Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy Adam Price said: “The Welsh Government is firmly committed to positioning Wales as a leading destination for AI technology by continuing to develop the right conditions and ecosystem for businesses like Aventail to innovate and succeed.

“Our SMART Flexible Innovation Support helps Welsh organisations develop ideas into new services and ways of working, and explore opportunities for growth. This is a key part of our ambitious mission to halve Wales’ productivity gap with the rest of the UK and unleash the full potential of the Welsh economy.”

The support comes as the Welsh Government pursues its AI Plan for Wales, which aims to encourage innovation and business growth while promoting safe, transparent and responsible use of the technology.

Wider government initiatives include support for businesses adopting AI, investment in skills and the development of AI Growth Zones.

Aventail was founded in Cardiff in 2025 by Joe Ward and Saif Al-Ibadi and is backed by Fuel Ventures. It plans to use the funding to prepare its technology for wider commercial deployment.