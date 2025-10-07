Cardiff Airport appoints new Chief Executive

Cardiff Airport, the National Airport of Wales, has announced the appointment of Jon Bridge as its new CEO, effective from 3 November 2025.

Jon brings a wealth of experience to the Airport in a career spanning three decades across the retail, hospitality sectors and transport sectors.

He has held a range of senior leadership and advisory positions, including CEO of SA Brain & Co, where he successfully steered the organisation through a period of major transformation and unprecedented challenges following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since March 2025, Jon has also contributed at board level in an advisory capacity within the wider Welsh transport sector.

Honour

The Cardiff Airport team is looking forward to welcoming Jon and supporting him in his new role.

Andy Jones, who has been Interim CEO since March, will return to his position as a Non-Executive Director on Cardiff Airport’s Board.

Jon Bridge, Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff Airport, said: “I’m honoured to be joining Cardiff Airport at such a pivotal time. The National Airport of Wales is a vital asset for our country, providing economic benefits, jobs and ensures global connectivity.

“We are striving to be the first choice for airline passengers and the centre of Wales’ aviation related industry.

“I’ll be working hard with our team and partners to continue the process of diversifying the business, driving growth, developing our people and ensuring we continue to provide an excellent experience for our customers.