Cardiff Airport bags International Accessibility Award

Nation Cymru staff

Cardiff Airport’s Special Assistance team has been recognised on the international stage after winning the Airport category at the Travel For Every Body Awards 2026.

The team secured the prestigious accolade ahead of a strong field of finalists, including Liverpool John Lennon Airport, Manchester Airport, Orlando International Airport and Victoria International Airport.

Organised by Selling Travel, the Travel For Every Body Awards celebrate the individuals and organisations helping to drive accessible and inclusive travel forward. Now in its second year, the awards recognise excellence across the travel sector and shine a spotlight on those working to improve travel experiences for people with accessibility requirements.

The award comes after the National Centre for Accessible Transport found that almost all disabled people surveyed (92%) face barriers when travelling, with issues ranging from poor assistance and inaccessible infrastructure to a lack of reliable accessibility information.

Angela Hewitson, Terminal Manager at Cardiff Airport, said: “We are incredibly proud of our Special Assistance team for achieving this award. It is a well-deserved recognition of the professionalism, compassion and commitment they demonstrate every day.

“Over the past 12 months, we have supported more than 32,540 passengers, a significant increase on the previous year, while continuing to deliver high standards of care for those who rely on our assistance.

“To be recognised alongside airports from the UK, Canada and the United States, and ultimately be named the winner, is a fantastic achievement. This award reflects the hard work of the team and the positive difference they make to the journeys of thousands of passengers every year.”

The winners were selected by an independent panel of accessibility specialists, advocates and travel industry experts, with Cardiff Airport named the winner of the Airport category.

The Travel For Every Body Awards form part of a wider campaign to promote greater accessibility and inclusion across the travel and tourism industry, helping to keep accessible travel firmly on the industry agenda.

This latest recognition highlights the commitment of colleagues across Cardiff Airport to delivering a positive and inclusive experience for passengers which they say is testament to the outstanding work of the Special Assistance team throughout another exceptionally busy year.

Trade unions

Today, Cardiff Airport also shared that it has signed a formal recognition agreement with trade unions Unite and GMB, reinforcing a shared commitment to working together in the best interests of Airport employees.

The agreement builds on the existing relationship between Cardiff Airport and its recognised trade unions, providing a clear framework for regular communication, collaboration and engagement.

At the heart of the partnership is a shared commitment to putting people first. It will create further opportunities for the Airport and union representatives to share information and perspectives, listen to the views of employees and work collaboratively on matters that are important to teams across the business.

The partnership also recognises the important role employees play in the future of Cardiff Airport. By maintaining open and regular dialogue, the Airport, Unite and GMB will work together to ensure colleagues have a strong voice and that their experience and views can help inform the Airport’s future.

Jon Bridge, Chief Executive Officer at Cardiff Airport, said: “As Cardiff Airport continues to grow and develop, it’s important that our people are at the heart of that growth.

“We already have a strong working relationship with Unite and GMB, and this agreement builds on that. It gives us a clear framework to keep talking, listening and working together, ensuring our people have a voice as we shape the future of the Airport.

“Our teams play a vital role in everything we do at Cardiff Airport, and we want to make sure their experience and ideas are part of how we continue to move forward.”

Sarah Davies, Wales Deputy Regional Secretary for Unite said: “This new recognition agreement at Cardiff airport is an important step forward in making sure more workers have a voice and are properly represented. It’s a great example of what can be achieved when unions and employers work together in genuine partnership, with a shared interest of workers at the heart of the process.”

Arron Bevan-John, regional organiser at GMB Wales and South West said: “This is a great step forward for our members at Cardiff Airport.

“This new structure will empower our members to do their jobs to the best of their availability and tackle issues before they become problems.

“When we work together, the sky is the limit.”

The agreement was formally signed on Monday 12th October 2026 at Cardiff Airport by representatives from Cardiff Airport, Unite and GMB.

Find out more about the airport’s Special Assistance Team here.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.