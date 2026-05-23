Cardiff Airport celebrates launch of major new route

There were celebrations at Cardiff Airport today as a landmark new direct route from Wales was launched.

Cabinet Minister Adam Price MS joined guests and passengers to mark the new direct transatlantic service between Cardiff Airport and Toronto.

The first ever direct WestJet flight from Toronto Pearson International Airport to Cardiff Airport, has landed, officially introducing the first direct Canada service in nearly 20 years and opening a new gateway to North America for passengers across South Wales, the South West of England and the Midlands.

The new route will operate with four departures per week using WestJet’s Boeing 737-8 MAX aircraft and restores an important international connection between Wales and Canada, creating new opportunities for tourism, trade, investment and cultural exchange.

Guests attending the inaugural event included Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, Adam Price MS; Leader of the Vale of Glamorgan Council, Cllr Lis Burnett, and Lord-Lieutenant of South Glamorgan, Morfudd Meredith, alongside dignitaries from Canada including Ontario’s Agent-General in London, Sophia Arvanitis and key industry partners such as Visit Wales.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, passengers on board the inaugural flight from Toronto Pearson International Airport to Cardiff were greeted with a traditional water cannon salute, while local Penarth choir, Criw Canu welcomed the WestJet crew, operational senior leadership teams and customers with a rendition of Welsh songs at the aircraft steps.

Passengers and guests were also treated to cupcakes at the boarding gate ahead of the first departure, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

Toronto’s Pearson International is a significant hub Airport where people can connect onto over 100 destinations across Canada and the United States including Calgary, Halifax, Vancouver and Florida.

Adam Price MS, Cabinet Minister for Enterprise, Connectivity and Energy, said: “WestJet’s inaugural flight from Cardiff to Toronto is a powerful signal to the world that our nation is open for business.

“Direct transatlantic connectivity like this is exactly what Welsh businesses need to reach new markets, attract investment and grow and it reinforces our ambition to make Wales one of the best-connected economies in the UK.

“Cardiff Airport is a vital piece of our economic infrastructure, and today’s milestone is something to celebrate.”

Jon Bridge, Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff Airport, said: “Today is a landmark moment for Cardiff Airport and Wales. The arrival of WestJet’s direct service gives customers easier access to Toronto and onward destinations across North America, it firmly strengthens Cardiff Airport’s position as the international gateway for Wales. We are proud to welcome WestJet and excited about the long-term potential of this partnership.”

Chris White-DeVries, WestJet Senior Manager Hub Strategy and Airport Affairs, said: “The launch of service between Cardiff and Toronto is an exciting milestone both for WestJet and the communities the route serves. WestJet’s new seasonal offering makes it easier for more people to discover everything South Wales and Canada have to offer, while staying closely connected to friends, family and business opportunities. Cardiff plays an important role in our growing transatlantic network, and we are proud to offer our guests from Wales more convenient access to Canada.”

Flight schedule

Toronto (YYZ) to Cardiff (CWL) departs 22:10 (Mon, Wed, Fri, and Sat)

Cardiff (CWL) to Toronto (YYZ) departs 11:35 (Mon, Tues, Thurs, and Sat)