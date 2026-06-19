Cardiff Airport celebrates new ‘festive flight of a lifetime’

Nation.Cymru staff

Cardiff Airport has today revealed a new route to Lapland in search of the Northern Lights and Santa.

The Yuletide break has been described ‘the festive holiday of a lifetime’ and will no doubt he hugely popular with families, looking for a special break to meet Santa and also witness the stunning Northern Lights.

A press statement from tour operator Transun revealing the new flights read:

‘Having to travel into England to fly for a holiday isn’t on anyone’s Christmas wishlist. But luckily, the festive holiday of a lifetime is only a long film’s duration away for the good folk of Wales, as our flights are direct from Cardiff to Lapland, where amazing adventures await.

‘Depart from the airport in the Welsh capital to Lapland this winter on a magical day trip or an Arctic Spirit getaway. Our exclusive charter flight operates direct to Enontekio in the far north of Lapland. It’s just a 3.5-hour flight from Cardiff but the snow-covered fells of the Arctic Circle are a world away from the Welsh valleys.

‘Once you land in True Lapland amid the dramatic snowscapes – a picture-perfect backdrop for the winter wonderland that Santa calls his home – you’ll be glad you made the trip. The huskies and reindeer will be eager to meet you – as will the Grand Old Man himself! Play in the snow and ride a snowmobile down a frozen river before your journey back to Cardiff to be home in time for supper.’

The airport announced the route in a post on X.

🎅New from Cardiff for 2027! Transun has added a new 3-night Santa Short Break departing from Cardiff on 18 December 2027❄️ Meet Santa, enjoy reindeer rides, and experience the magic of Lapland Who's adding this to their family wish list? Take a look- https://t.co/JQEMLgax4Z pic.twitter.com/w8ldIdVLtX — Cardiff Airport (@Cardiff_Airport) June 19, 2026

The festive announcement comes after the airport revealed it had welcomed more than one million passengers over the past 12 months, marking a major milestone in the Airport’s continued growth and recovery.

The achievement comes as new Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data named Cardiff Airport the second fastest-growing Airport in the UK, recording a 24% increase in passenger numbers in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the same period last year.

The strong performance reflects growing demand for flights from Wales, with both new and existing airline partners expanding their services, offering customers greater choice, more seats and excellent value fares.

Cardiff Airport proudly drives connectivity for Wales, with a growing network of destinations including twice-daily departures to Amsterdam, daily services to Dublin and four weekly flights to Toronto, providing onward connections across Canada and North America.

Recent developments include welcoming a new airline partner WestJet, TUI investing in basing a 4th aircraft at Cardiff this summer, and the addition of new routes Hurghada (Egypt), Faro (Portugal), Fuerteventura (Canary Islands), Salzburg (Austria), Toronto (Canada), Turin (Italy), and Kittilä (Finland).

Cardiff Airport has been recognised by the CAA as the second fastest-growing Airport in the UK, with passenger numbers increasing by 24% in 2026. More than one million passengers have travelled through the Airport over the past 12 months, and there has been a 14% increase in passengers compared with financial year 2024/25

The airport also highlighted a busy period for international travel linked to major sporting events, including the EPCR Challenge Cup Final, Investec Champions Cup Final and Six Nations fixtures, which together brought more than 19,000 international rugby fans through the terminal.

Alongside this, Ryanair recorded its busiest ever summer at Cardiff, while the airport estimates its operations support thousands of jobs across South Wales and contribute more than £200 million annually to the Welsh economy.

Jon Bridge, CEO of Cardiff Airport, said: “Welcoming more than one million passengers is a major milestone for Cardiff Airport and a clear sign of the growing demand for flights from Wales.

“To be recognised by the Civil Aviation Authority as the second fastest-growing airport in the UK is a fantastic achievement and reflects the hard work of our colleagues and partners, as well as the confidence passengers and airlines continue to place in Cardiff.

“We are focused on building on this momentum, expanding connectivity and delivering long-term benefits for Wales and the wider economy.”

Future plans

Looking ahead, WestJet’s new direct flights between Cardiff and Toronto, will continue to provide onward connections across Canada and the United States, while TUI destinations include Hurghada (Egypt), Faro (Portugal), Fuerteventura (Canary Islands), and Kittilä (Finland).

Crystal Ski has also introduced new winter flights to Turin (Italy), following strong demand for Chambéry (France) and Salzburg (Austria)

There has been TUI holidays and capacity added to Antalya (Turkey), Gran Canaria (Canary Islands), Palma (Majorca), Enfidha (Tunisia) and Tenerife (Canary Islands)

Alongside passenger growth, the airport said cargo remains a major strategic focus for the business, with opportunities to expand freight capacity and attract new commercial partnerships as part of its long-term diversification strategy.