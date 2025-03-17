Cardiff Airport increases flights to Malaga

Low-cost Barcelona based airline, Vueling, has put more flights on sale between Cardiff Airport and Málaga.

From 24 June 2025, the number of departure flights from Cardiff to Málaga will increase to 4 weekly, flying every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

This increases further to 5 weekly departure flights from 16 September – 25 October 2025, flying every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

The airport is keen to encourage passengers to visit Costa del Sol and discover its landscapes, beaches, food, rich cultural heritage, coastal areas, and charming ‘white hinterland villages’.

Culture

Málaga is the capital of the Costa del Sol and one of the major cities in Spain.

Its old town, with its bustling harbour, has been declared a Historic Artistic Site and Site of Cultural Interest.

Its sixteen beaches and numerous leisure opportunities, sports or golf courses, combine with an attractive monumental heritage and network of world-class museums.

Vueling Airlines currently offers direct flights to Alicante and Málaga from Cardiff.

More choice

Lee Smith, Head of Business Development at Cardiff Airport, said: “Our customers have been asking for more choice of flights on key routes like Málaga.

“I am really pleased that Vueling has responded to the demand and we look forward to welcoming more passengers on these services at Cardiff Airport.

“Vueling is a key airline partner, operating from Wales for over 12 years, connecting Wales to key cities in Spain, allowing tourism and business connectivity.

“We look forward to working with the Vueling team to continue increasing its services from Wales.”

