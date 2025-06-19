Cardiff Airport kicks off a busy summer season with expanded destinations

Cardiff Airpot is kicking off its busy summer season with expanded services from TUI, Ryanair and Vueling.

Travellers can now fly direct to nearly 30 destinations from the National Airport of Wales connecting to over 150 global locations with just one stop in Amsterdam.

This includes long-haul favourites such as Dubai, New York, Toronto, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Airlines have responded to rising demand with enhanced schedules and more frequent flights from Cardiff.

Ryanair has its largest ever summer programme from Wales on sale:

• Alicante – Tuesdays, Fridays & Sundays

• Dublin – Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays

• Faro – Mondays & Thursdays

• Malaga – Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays & Saturdays

• Tenerife – Thursdays

TUI is offering holidays to 22 destinations with 45 weekly departures this summer.

Vueling, the Spanish low-cost carrier, is operating:

• Up to 5 weekly departures to Malaga

• 3 weekly departures to Alicante

Cardiff Airport says whether you’re planning a beach break, a cultural escape, or a spontaneous city getaway, there are plenty of options to choose from.

You can jet off to sun-soaked spots in Cyprus, Greece, and Bulgaria, explore the stunning coastlines of Croatia, soak up the charm and craic in Ireland, or enjoy the vibrant culture of the Netherlands – all just a flight away.

Passenger numbers are on the rise at Cardiff Airport, with figures up 15% at the end of May in this financial year compared to 2024/25.

Lee Smith, Head of Business Development at Cardiff Airport, said: “It’s great to see the terminal so busy with passengers enjoying our upgraded facilities.

“We’re consistently hearing how easy and welcoming the Cardiff Airport experience is, which is something we’re extremely proud of.

“Our strong focus on customer service is well received by passengers, and it’s encouraging to see airline partners responding to the growing demand.

“The route development team is actively working with both existing and prospective airlines to bring even more choice and connectivity to Wales’ Airport.”

