Cardiff Airport launches new direct flights to Toronto

Cardiff Airport has announced a new direct transatlantic service to Toronto with WestJet, Canada’s leading low-cost airline.

The non-stop flights will launch on 23 May 2026, marking the first direct air connection between Wales and Canada in nearly two decades.

As part of its strategic growth in the UK, WestJet has chosen Cardiff as its exclusive Airport in Wales and England for 2026. The addition reinforces Cardiff Airport’s ambitions for continued development and enhances global links for Wales.

Starting 23 May 2026, WestJet will operate four flights per week from Cardiff to Toronto, giving travellers from Wales, the South West of England, and the Midlands a fast, convenient new gateway to Canada. From Toronto, passengers can easily connect across WestJet’s North American network, including Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal.

The addition of WestJet’s Toronto service marks Cardiff Airport’s first new Canadian connection since 2008 and represents a key milestone in its post-pandemic recovery. Passenger numbers have grown steadily toward one million per year, supported by renewed investment and a growing mix of leisure and long-haul services.

Jon Bridge, Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff Airport, said: “We’re incredibly proud that WestJet has chosen Cardiff Airport as a new UK destination for summer 2026.

“This new Toronto route marks an exciting milestone in our growth and a major step forward in reconnecting Wales with North America.

“It will strengthen tourism, create new opportunities for trade and investment, and showcase Wales on the global stage.

“WestJet’s confidence in Cardiff reflects the growing demand for international travel from Wales, the South West of England, and the Midlands and we look forward to building a long-term partnership that delivers lasting benefits for both nations.”

Chris White-DeVries, Senior Airport Affairs Manager, WestJet, said: “We’re thrilled to bring WestJet’s friendly, affordable and reliable service to Wales for the first time.

“Cardiff is a vibrant capital with a proud and rich history, and we see huge potential in connecting it directly with Toronto, a key gateway to North America.

“This route will make it easier than ever for Canadian travellers to discover Wales’ stunning coastlines and culture, while giving guests across Wales and western England seamless access to Eastern Canada and beyond.”

Eluned Morgan MS, First Minister of Wales, said: “This is welcome news for passengers, businesses and our tourism industries, both in Wales and Canada.

“With good connections to other Canadian cities, the new Toronto route will open up new economic opportunities for Wales in North America.

“We have around 35 Canadian companies in Wales, employing around 6,500 people, while Canada is an export market worth over £300m a year.

“Ahead of our Wales Investment Summit on 1st December, this is a positive example of how we are opening up international opportunities for people and businesses in Wales.”

The new route launches ahead of Canada’s co-hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2026, creating timely new opportunities for tourism, business, and cultural exchange between Wales and North America.

Toronto, one of the world’s most diverse and dynamic cities, also provides seamless onward connections to destinations across North America, making long-haul travel from Wales easier than ever before.