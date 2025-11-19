Cardiff Airport launches new direct flights to Toronto
Cardiff Airport has announced a new direct transatlantic service to Toronto with WestJet, Canada’s leading low-cost airline.
The non-stop flights will launch on 23 May 2026, marking the first direct air connection between Wales and Canada in nearly two decades.
As part of its strategic growth in the UK, WestJet has chosen Cardiff as its exclusive Airport in Wales and England for 2026. The addition reinforces Cardiff Airport’s ambitions for continued development and enhances global links for Wales.
Starting 23 May 2026, WestJet will operate four flights per week from Cardiff to Toronto, giving travellers from Wales, the South West of England, and the Midlands a fast, convenient new gateway to Canada. From Toronto, passengers can easily connect across WestJet’s North American network, including Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal.
The addition of WestJet’s Toronto service marks Cardiff Airport’s first new Canadian connection since 2008 and represents a key milestone in its post-pandemic recovery. Passenger numbers have grown steadily toward one million per year, supported by renewed investment and a growing mix of leisure and long-haul services.
Jon Bridge, Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff Airport, said: “We’re incredibly proud that WestJet has chosen Cardiff Airport as a new UK destination for summer 2026.
“This new Toronto route marks an exciting milestone in our growth and a major step forward in reconnecting Wales with North America.
“It will strengthen tourism, create new opportunities for trade and investment, and showcase Wales on the global stage.
“WestJet’s confidence in Cardiff reflects the growing demand for international travel from Wales, the South West of England, and the Midlands and we look forward to building a long-term partnership that delivers lasting benefits for both nations.”
Chris White-DeVries, Senior Airport Affairs Manager, WestJet, said: “We’re thrilled to bring WestJet’s friendly, affordable and reliable service to Wales for the first time.
“Cardiff is a vibrant capital with a proud and rich history, and we see huge potential in connecting it directly with Toronto, a key gateway to North America.
“This route will make it easier than ever for Canadian travellers to discover Wales’ stunning coastlines and culture, while giving guests across Wales and western England seamless access to Eastern Canada and beyond.”
Eluned Morgan MS, First Minister of Wales, said: “This is welcome news for passengers, businesses and our tourism industries, both in Wales and Canada.
“With good connections to other Canadian cities, the new Toronto route will open up new economic opportunities for Wales in North America.
“We have around 35 Canadian companies in Wales, employing around 6,500 people, while Canada is an export market worth over £300m a year.
“Ahead of our Wales Investment Summit on 1st December, this is a positive example of how we are opening up international opportunities for people and businesses in Wales.”
The new route launches ahead of Canada’s co-hosting of the FIFA World Cup 2026, creating timely new opportunities for tourism, business, and cultural exchange between Wales and North America.
Toronto, one of the world’s most diverse and dynamic cities, also provides seamless onward connections to destinations across North America, making long-haul travel from Wales easier than ever before.
WestJet’s website shows the flights finishing in September 2026; so are they only for tourists?
Cardiff Airport needs year round daily flights to a North American hub.
Businesses in Wales and Canada need year round daily flights- most business travellers reduce flying in the summer months when these flights operate.
Also the article states WestJet is a low cost airline, remember Laker / Norwegian (long-haul) etc – all went bankrupt.
Why has the Welsh Government not disclosed to Bristol Airport and the Welsh public how it will spend its’ £200m developing the airport?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c70rlxn4d19o.amp
Obviously if it’s popular they’ll expand. Use it or lose it.
I’m ex-Air Canada. Well managed airlines launch new routes at end of October/ early November when demand is at its’ lowest. So they benefit from increased revenue in summer. This is basic economics, as then the route is recession-proofed. Air Canada flights to Heathrow are daily throughout the year; Manchester and Edinburgh flights from Toronto are summer only (then planes go to Carribean / Mexico as it is then cold in Canada and Canadians like winter sun). Cardiff Airport funded flights Qatar flights to Doha, Iceland flights – all gone. In 1990s Cardiff Airport had a major maintenance base and… Read more »
You’ve just explained why this is starting as a summer seasonal service if Canadians want their planes for winter sun services in the winter.
Why should the Welsh Government disclose this information to Bristol Airport?
Do you not want to know how public money is spend?
The Welsh Govt has spent £40 m on http://www.gcre.wales and the project has a funding gap of £300m – why is Wales funding a high speed railway when there is no high speed network planned; £40m could have increased linespeed on trains to Fishguard etc.
That’s for all railway tech and the line to Fishguard isn’t devolved.
Again, what’s that got to do with Bristol Airport and why do they need to know?
The place to advertise this is on the side of the Bristol Flyer bus.
Why pay to advertise on a bus?
Westjet should use predatory pricing and give 10% off to Welsh Govt employees on package holidays and advertise free-of-charge at TfW train stations
People can’t book a flight if they don’t know about it. And the success of this service will depend on attracting business from south west England who’d otherwise have to get to Heathrow.
What Cardiff Airport needs is good transport links, particularly from Cardiff Central Station. They’re a disgrace at the moment and have been for years (1 bus / hr).
Bristol is far worse but yep.
Also we need to ensure that the business links between Wales and Canada grow.
If we copy emirates business model, what Welsh organisations are planning to open their North American HQs in Toronto, what Canadian organisations that have no UK businesses are going to open their UK HQs in Cardiff?
This should be the focus of Welsh Government and business charities
Agreed.
I’ve just read posts on main airlines discussion forum – which can be very brash https://www.airliners.net/forum/viewtopic.php?f=3&t=1505913
Fact – Bristol Airport is bigger and could not sustain a United Airlines flight to New York.
But, let’s ensure the route has lots of business travellers; Terry Matthews does have businesses in Ontario. Westjet is based in Alberta – a wealthy region from oil, so hopefully some partnerships can be created.
Bristol has a short runway and can’t operate full transatlantic services which seriously impacts viability.
And a big part of this proposition is inbound demand, both business and visitor, because that’s what matters for economic development.
Eight hours on a 737 ! I’ll stick with Heathrow for the Transatlantic flights to Canada.
What difference does it make if the seats are the same size?