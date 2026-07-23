Cardiff Airport launches timely ski season message

Nation Cymru staff

As Wales faces a summer of heatwaves, skiing may be the last thing on most people’s minds, but while many are making the most of the sunshine, experienced skiers are already looking ahead to winter.

Cardiff Airport is encouraging travellers to plan ahead, with Crystal Ski Holidays offering direct flights from Cardiff to Turin, Salzburg and Chambéry this winter, providing easy access to some of Europe’s most popular ski destinations across Italy, Austria and France.

This winter, Cardiff Airport offers direct access to three of Europe’s most popular ski regions.

Turin provides a gateway to the Italian Alps, with easy access to renowned resorts including Sestriere and Sauze d’Oulx, where visitors can combine world-class skiing with Italy’s famous food and hospitality.

Salzburg opens up Austria’s snow-covered mountains, offering traditional alpine villages, dependable snow conditions and resorts suited to everyone from first-time skiers to seasoned enthusiasts.

Chambéry is the gateway to the French Alps, home to many of Europe’s largest ski areas, making it an ideal choice for families, groups and those looking for an extensive choice of slopes.

Booking early often means the widest choice of resorts, hotels and departure dates, particularly for peak travel periods, making the summer months one of the best times to start planning a winter escape.

Whether you’re looking for family-friendly slopes, world-class skiing, traditional alpine villages or a festive break in the mountains, Cardiff Airport’s winter ski programme offers a range of options for skiers and snowboarders of all abilities.

Lee Smith, Head of Business Development at Cardiff Airport, said: “The current heatwave might make winter feel a long way off, but now is exactly when many experienced skiers start planning their next trip. Booking early gives customers the greatest choice and helps them secure the holiday that’s right for them.

“We’re delighted to be working with Crystal Ski Holidays to offer direct flights from Cardiff to Turin, Salzburg and Chambéry this winter, giving travellers from Wales easy access to some of Europe’s most popular ski destinations. It’s a convenient way to start a winter holiday, with great choice available across Italy, Austria and France.”

Winter ski holidays from Cardiff Airport are available to book now through Crystal Ski Holidays.

Scott Britton, Head of Crystal Ski Holidays, said: “Flying from your local airport can make all the difference when planning a ski holiday, and we’re pleased to offer customers in south Wales the convenience of departing from Cardiff.

“Combined with our buy one get one free lift pass offer that is currently running, holidaymakers can enjoy even greater value on their winter getaway. With flights, accommodation, transfers and expert support all included, a Crystal Ski Holiday makes getting to the mountains simple, leaving customers free to focus on enjoying their time on the slopes.”

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