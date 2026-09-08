Cardiff Airport named one of the UK’s best airports by Which

Nation Cymru staff

Cardiff Airport has been named one of the UK’s best airports and a ‘Which? Recommended Provider’, achieving a 77% customer score and ranking fifth among the 27 UK airports assessed.

The recognition in the latest Which? airport survey omes during a period of significant growth and development for Cardiff, welcoming more than one million passengers in the past 12 months. The Airport has been recognised by the Civil Aviation Authority as the second fastest-growing airport in the UK, with passenger numbers increasing by 24% in the first quarter and 16% in quarter two of 2026 compared with the same periods last year.

The latest Which? survey asked more than 6,000 passengers about 8,383 airport visits across 27 UK airports. Cardiff achieved a 77% customer score and was named a Which? Recommended Provider, with five-star ratings for security queues, passport control queues and cleanliness. The Airport also received four-star ratings for areas including seating.

Which? described Cardiff Airport as well-designed, highlighting positive passenger feedback around its ease of navigation, friendly and helpful staff, clean facilities, comfortable seating and efficient check-in and security processes.

Earlier this year saw the arrival of Canadian airline WestJet, which launched a new direct connection between Cardiff and Toronto, giving passengers in Wales direct access to Canada and onward connections across North America.

With summer 2027 now on sale, the 4x weekly WestJet service represents an exciting new chapter in Cardiff Airport’s long-term connectivity with North America.

The Airport has also been shortlisted for a prestigious 2026 Routes World Award in the Under 5 Million Passengers category, alongside airports from across the world. The awards recognise excellence in route development and the airports, airlines and destinations making a significant contribution to global connectivity.

The latest recognition from Which? adds to a series of positive milestones for Cardiff Airport, reflecting both the growth of its network and its continued focus on the passenger experience.

Jon Bridge, Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff Airport, said: “This recognition from Which? is fantastic news for the Airport and a is real testament to the teams who work hard every day to deliver a positive experience for our customers.

“To be named a Which? Recommended Provider and ranked fifth among 27 UK airports is a significant achievement, particularly when considered alongside the growth we have seen across the Airport over the past year.

“Our recent milestones demonstrate the momentum behind the Airport and our ambition to continue strengthening connectivity for Wales.

“Most importantly, the Which? results show that our growth is being matched by a strong passenger experience. We will continue to focus on making Cardiff Airport an easy, efficient and welcoming place to start a journey.”

Growth

The news comes as Cardiff Airport showed the biggest percentage growth in passenger numbers of all airports in the UK during the second quarter of 2026, with the Welsh capital showing a 16% rise.

Newcastle and Inverness Airports were joint runners-up, each seeing passenger numbers increase by 8%.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Government, which owns the Airport, said: “It is very pleasing to see passenger numbers at Cardiff Airport increasing at this rate.

“These figures are an encouraging sign of growing confidence in the business, reflecting the hard work being undertaken by the team at the Airport and showing the benefits of the Welsh Government’s commitment to invest in the Airport’s future.

“Continued growth at our national Airport is an important part of our long-term economic vision for Wales, improving our international connectivity and attracting more inbound tourism, inward investment and jobs.”

News of Cardiff Airport’s success comes shortly after Vueling’s disappointing decision to cancel its winter flights from the Airport. The Spanish operator owned by the multi-national International Airlines Group (IAG), had planned to operate a three times weekly service to Alicante alongside a short season of flights to Malaga over the Christmas and New Year period.

However, the airline recently suspended the sale of flights across both routes beyond the end of the summer season ending in late October.

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