Cardiff Airport names its ‘Top Travel Pick for 2026’

Cardiff Airport is now offering direct flights to one of the world’s ‘great global cities’, which it has named its ‘top travel pick for 2026’.

According to the Airport, Toronto has always had the sparkle of a great global city, with a dramatic skyline, buzzing neighbourhoods, world-class food, and endless cultural energy.

In 2026, the city is set to shine brighter than ever. With major sporting events, new attractions, a packed festival calendar, and a renewed spotlight on creativity across the city, Toronto is fast becoming one of the most exciting places to visit in North America.

An update from the Airport shares: “With new direct flights from Cardiff Airport with WestJet, starting 23 May 2026 from £425 return, discovering Canada has never been easier for travellers across Wales and the West of England.

“Toronto’s energy comes from constant reinvention. Every visit offers something new. In 2026, visitors can expect fresh cultural spaces, expanded waterfront experiences, and a heightened focus on the city’s arts, design, and fashion scene.

“Neighbourhoods like Queen West, Riverside, and The Distillery District are thriving with independent shops, breweries, galleries, and live music venues, giving visitors an authentic taste of Toronto’s creative pulse.

“Toronto’s diversity is its superpower, and it is nowhere more obvious than on the plate. Visitors can explore Chinatown dumplings, Little Italy pasta, Caribbean classics, or the latest chef-driven pop-ups. Nearby Ontario wine regions and lakeside farm-to-table restaurants make culinary exploration easy.”

Toronto is one of the few major cities that offers effortless access to nature.

A short ferry ride takes visitors to the tranquil beaches of the Toronto Islands. Stunning hikes, lakes, and parks are within easy reach. Niagara Falls, one of the world’s most iconic natural wonders, is just 90 minutes away and ideal for a day trip.

The city is also gearing up to host major 2026 sporting events, including matches during the FIFA 2026 World Cup, providing visitors with an unforgettable live-sport experience.

Toronto is a hub for travellers looking to explore beyond the city. With excellent onward connections across North America, it is easy to extend trips to destinations such as:

Montreal, Ottawa, and Quebec City

New York, Chicago, Boston, and other major US cities

Canadian national parks and scenic regions

This, the Airport says, makes Toronto not only a destination in its own right but also a convenient starting point for multi-city North American itineraries.

Whether you are a family seeking unforgettable attractions, a couple craving culture and cuisine, or a solo traveller looking for a dynamic city break, Toronto offers a fresh and exciting alternative to traditional long-haul hotspots.

With new direct flights from Cardiff Airport with WestJet, starting 23 May 2026, your Canadian adventure begins close to home, with no London travel and no long transfers, just a smooth, stress-free start to a world-class destination.

Cardiff Airport CEO, Jon Bridge, said: “Toronto is one of the most vibrant and exciting destinations in North America, offering visitors an incredible mix of culture, cuisine, sport and natural beauty.

“With direct flights now available from Cardiff with WestJet, travellers across Wales and the West of England can discover everything the city and the wider region has to offer, while enjoying the convenience of starting their journey from their local Airport.”