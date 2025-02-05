Cardiff Airport prepares for Six Nations fans with extra flights

Cardiff Airport is preparing for the Six Nations tournament by significantly increasing its flight offerings to key rugby destinations.

A total of 96 direct flights will operate between Cardiff Airport and major cities such as Belfast, Dublin, Edinburgh, and Rome, allowing fans easy travel to and from the various venues.

Extra flights

To accommodate for the anticipated surge in rugby fans, airlines have announced additional services.

Ryanair is adding extra flights between Cardiff and Dublin, to facilitate travel for rugby supporters moving between the two cities.

Similarly, Aer Lingus has expanded its schedule to include more flights from Dublin to Cardiff, as well as from Cork Airport.

Tourist surge

Cardiff experiences a massive influx of tourists during the Six Nations, as thousands of fans travel to the city to attend matches at the iconic Principality Stadium.

With a capacity of 74,500, the stadium is the third-largest venue in the tournament, drawing in supporters from across Europe.

Cardiff Airport plays a crucial role in welcoming rugby fans from across the UK and Europe, with extra flights to reflect the increased demand for travel.

This surge in visitors provides a significant economic boost for Wales, with research estimating that each Six Nations match hosted in Cardiff contributes over £20 million to the national economy.

Great atmosphere

Spencer Birns, CEO of Cardiff Airport, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming events, saying: “Our teams always enjoy welcoming rugby fans to Cardiff Airport for major events, including the Six Nations.”

Mr Birns said: “It’s a great atmosphere for everyone, and colleagues work extremely hard to provide a smooth experience for customers.”

“Lots of planning work is carried out in conjunction with our partners to ensure safe and secure operations.”

He made sure to add: “Good luck Wales!”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

