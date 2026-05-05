Cardiff Airport records flight punctuality improvement as Manchester ranks worst in UK for delays

Nation.Cymru staff

Cardiff Airport saw an improvement in flight punctuality last year, as Manchester was again ranked the worst in the UK for delays.

Flights leaving south Wales were delayed by an average of 14 minutes and 54 seconds in 2025, the same as Exeter and slightly better than the national average of 14 minutes and 54 seconds.

The figures, based on Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data analysed by the Press Association, show Cardiff performing significantly better than some of the UK’s largest airports.

Manchester Airport was ranked the worst in the country, with departures running an average of 19 minutes and 30 seconds late. Birmingham and Bournemouth followed, with average delays of 18 minutes and 42 seconds and 17 minutes and 18 seconds respectively.

At the other end of the scale, Liverpool John Lennon Airport recorded the best punctuality, with delays averaging just nine minutes and 24 seconds.

The data covers scheduled and chartered departures from 23 UK airports with at least 1,000 outbound flights during the year. Cancellations were not included.

While Cardiff’s performance places it around the middle of the rankings, it marks an improvement compared to the previous year, when it featured among the UK’s ten worst airports for delays, with average delays of more than 17 minutes.

Across the UK, flight punctuality improved overall, with the average delay falling from 18 minutes and 24 seconds in 2024 to just under 15 minutes in 2025.

Industry figures say delays are often caused by factors outside the control of airports, including air traffic control disruption and poor weather.

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, said persistent delays at some airports were a concern for passengers.

He said: “The choice of airport shouldn’t make or break your trip, but too many holidays got off to a terrible start last year.

“Manchester Airport has ranked last in our airport survey for four consecutive years and these new figures reinforce why passengers can struggle to book with confidence.”

The CAA also urged the aviation sector to focus on reliability, warning that delays can have a “real impact” on travellers.

Head of consumer Anna Bowles said: “Passengers should be kept informed and given the care and support they are entitled to when disruption occurs.”

Assistance

Depending on the circumstances, passengers affected by delays may be entitled to assistance such as food, accommodation, or compensation from airlines, although payouts are not available in cases deemed outside airline control, such as air traffic restrictions.

AirportsUK said delays had fallen significantly compared to the previous year, adding that passengers were benefiting from improvements in service across the sector.