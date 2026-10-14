Cardiff Airport refuses to explain big pay rise for directors

Martin Shipton

Cardiff Airport has come in for severe criticism after refusing to explain a sharp rise in its directors’ remuneration.

The airport, which is wholly owned by the Welsh Government, is registered at Companies House as Cardiff International Airport Ltd.

The firm’s most recently published financial accounts cover the year to March 31, 2025.

A note to the accounts shows that its directors’ remuneration rose from a total of £497,000 in 2024 to £617,000 in 2025.

Over the same period, the highest-paid director’s remuneration rose from £131,000 to £275,190.

A further note to the accounts states: “The value of the company’s contributions paid to a defined contribution pension scheme in respect of the highest paid director amounted to £25,667 (2024: £12,000).”

Another note states: “Included in the costs above is £151,088 of costs relating to contractual payments in lieu of notice in respect of one director who resigned during the year. The payment was approved by the Remuneration Committee.”

According to Companies House records, Wayne Harvey, Jonathan Leaman, Patricia Jessop, Andrew Jones and Ceri Mashlan were directors of the company on March 31, 2025.

Spencer Birns, who was the airport’s chief executive, resigned as a director on March 21, 2025, having sat on the board since 2013.

We wrote to the airport, stating: “On page 35 of Cardiff International Airport Ltd’s financial statements for the year ending 31 March 2025, it states that directors’ remuneration rose from £497k in the previous year to £617k, an increase of around 24%.

“It also states that the highest paid director’s remuneration rose from £131k to £275.19k, which is more than double.

“A further note states that £151,088 was paid to a director who resigned.

“Can you explain the high increases in directors’ pay and the decision to pay more than £150k to the director who resigned?”

Sian James, the airport’s head of marketing, communications and engagement, responded, stating: “Cardiff Airport does not comment on the remuneration of individual current or former employees or directors.

“Directors’ remuneration and related disclosures are reported in the company’s audited annual accounts, which are publicly available. The disclosures within the accounts are prepared in line with statutory reporting requirements.”

Darren Millar MS, leader of the Welsh Conservative Party, said: “This is an organisation receiving tens of millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money. The public have got every right to know the level of pay being handed out to senior managers. Any organisation dependent on taxpayers’ money should be open and transparent when legitimate questions are raised about how that money is spent.

“There may not be many planes taking off from Cardiff Airport, but one thing that certainly seems to be soaring is the salaries of its senior executives.”

Economics benefits

The airport’s annual report for 2025 stated: “The company’s purpose is being the national airport of Wales, providing economic benefits, jobs and ensuring global connectivity. The airport continues to be a key economic asset for Wales, providing the air connectivity vital for international trade, investment and employment, the growth of inbound tourism, and access to outbound leisure destinations.

“A 2024 Grant Thornton report that focused on the economic impact assessment of the business for the Welsh Government, indicated that the Airport’s net economic impact (including catalytic effect in the region), was estimated as being £216.5m GVA per annum, with 5,166 employed across the region.

“Employment associated with the airport as reported in 2024, highlighted that 1,645 people were directly employed by companies located within the Airport boundary, and a further 2,724 people were employed indirectly to supply goods and services to the Airport.

“Passenger numbers for the year to 31 March 2025 were 874,000, a 1.4% increase on the year to 31 March 2024 driven by organic growth with existing partners. The year was one of consolidation following the loss of Wizz Air in 2023 and over 15 airlines continued to make regular use of our facilities. The number of routes operating as nonstop services increased to 33.”

Growth

In August, it was revealed that Cardiff Airport had recorded the biggest percentage growth in passenger numbers of all UK airports during the second quarter of 2026, with a 16% rise.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Government said at the time: “It is very pleasing to see passenger numbers at Cardiff Airport increasing at this rate.

“These figures are an encouraging sign of growing confidence in the business, reflecting the hard work being undertaken by the team at the Airport and showing the benefits of the Welsh Government’s commitment to invest in the Airport’s future.

“Continued growth at our national Airport is an important part of our long-term economic vision for Wales, improving our international connectivity and attracting more inbound tourism, inward investment and jobs.”

However, Vueling has cancelled its planned winter flights from the airport. The Spanish operator, owned by the multinational International Airlines Group (IAG), had planned to operate a three-times-weekly service to Alicante alongside a short season of flights to Malaga over the Christmas and New Year period.

The airline suspended sales of flights on both routes beyond the end of the summer season in late October.