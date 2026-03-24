Cardiff Airport sees ongoing growth ahead of ‘busiest season since the pandemic’

Cardiff Airport has welcomed over 46,000 travellers this Easter, marking an 18% increase compared to the same period last year.

With holidaymakers eager for both sun-soaked escapes and vibrant European city breaks, the Airport is building on a strong start to 2026.

The top three destinations this Easter are: Alicante, with flights operated by Ryanair, Vueling and TUI Airways; Dublin, with flights operated by Ryanair and Málaga, with flights operated by Ryanair, Vueling and TUI Airways

For those dreaming of golden beaches and warm weather this Easter, customers are taking advantage of direct flights to the Canary Islands, including Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura, as well as popular sunny European favourites such as Faro and Palma.

Jon Bridge, CEO of Cardiff Airport, said: “It’s been an incredibly positive start to 2026, with passenger numbers rising and approaching the one million mark. This summer promises to be our busiest season since the pandemic, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome travellers through our doors.

“I want to extend my thanks to all our teams, whose dedication ensures customers can start their holidays smoothly and with a smile. Their commitment is what makes Cardiff Airport such a warm and welcoming place for everyone.”

Customers planning to travel over Easter are encouraged to arrive in plenty of time and check with their airline or tour operator for the latest travel information.

With growing demand, an ever-expanding range of destinations, and exciting new options such as Toronto, Cardiff Airport is ready to make 2026 a year of unforgettable journeys for its customers.