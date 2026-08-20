Cardiff Airport shortlisted for prestigious aviation award

Nation Cymru staff

Cardiff Airport has been recognised for its continued growth and development after being shortlisted for one of the most respected accolades in the global aviation industry.

The Airport has been named a finalist in the Under 5 Million Passengers category at the prestigious 2026 Routes World Awards, alongside Bratislava Airport, Cork Airport, Halifax Stanfield International Airport and Shannon Airport.

Routes World Awards celebrate excellence in route development and recognise the airports, airlines and destinations playing an important role in growing global air connectivity.

This shortlist comes at an exciting time for Cardiff Airport, which has recently welcomed more than one million passengers in the past 12 months, the first time the Airport has reached this milestone since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Airport has continued to build its network, with the launch of WestJet’s new direct service between Cardiff and Toronto, reconnecting Wales with Canada for the first time in almost 20 years.

TUI has invested in its Cardiff operation by basing a fourth aircraft at the Airport this summer, while Ryanair is recording its busiest ever summer at Cardiff.

The Airport’s network has continued to grow, with new destinations including Hurghada, Faro, Fuerteventura, Salzburg, Toronto, Turin and Kittilä, giving passengers across Wales and the wider region even more choice.

Being shortlisted for a Routes World Award is significant recognition for the Airport and reflects the progress being made as it continues to grow and strengthen its position within the aviation industry.

Cardiff Airport’s Route Development Team is actively engaging with leading airlines and aviation partners through major industry events such as Routes Europe and Routes World, meeting key decision-makers, strengthening existing relationships and exploring new opportunities to improve connectivity and support future growth for Wales.

The Route Development Team will continue this work at Routes World 2026 in Frankfurt, meeting with existing and prospective partners and exploring new opportunities to support the Airport’s future growth and connectivity for Wales.

Jon Bridge, Chief Executive Officer at Cardiff Airport, said: “We are thrilled to see Cardiff Airport shortlisted for a Routes World Award. This is great recognition for everyone who has played a part in the progress we are making.

“I want to thank our Airport team and airline partners for their hard work, commitment and ambition. This shortlist is a reflection of the strong relationships we have built and the shared ambition we have for Cardiff Airport and connectivity for Wales.

“Our last Routes Award win was back in 1998, so to be shortlisted again is particularly special. We are incredibly proud of this achievement, while continuing to look ahead and build on the momentum we have created.”

Routes World Awards bring together senior leaders from across the global aviation industry and recognise organisations making a significant contribution to route development and connectivity.

The winners will be announced at the Routes World Awards in Frankfurt on 22 October 2026.

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