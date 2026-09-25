Cardiff Airport to offer flights to Lapland this winter

Emily Price

Flights to Lapland will be available from Cardiff Airport this winter, giving families in Wales the chance to meet Santa and experience the Northern Lights.

Specialist operators will offer direct flights to some of the region’s most spectacular destinations with experiences available from £599 per person.

Passengers can fly direct from Wales to see Lapland’s stunning snow-covered landscapes, and reindeer as well as experience husky adventures, and for some travellers, the chance to see the Northern Lights.

Families looking for the ultimate Christmas adventure can also choose from a range of Santa experiences this December.

Transun is offering a Let It Snow! Santa Daybreak day trip on 22 December 2026, flying from Cardiff to Pajala in Swedish Lapland, with prices from £599 per adult.

The experience gives families the chance to enjoy the magic of Lapland in a single day, including a private meeting with Santa, reindeer and husky experiences and time to explore the snowy surroundings.

Santa’s Lapland will fly from Cardiff to Ivalo in Finland on 11 December 2026, with a three-night trip offering families the opportunity to experience the festive magic of Lapland.

Also departing on 11 December, TUI is offering its Search for Santa day trip from Cardiff to Kittilä in Finland, with prices from £750 per person.

The TUI experience includes a search for Santa, a visit to SnowVillage, reindeer and husky rides, a mini snowmobile experience and a private meeting with Santa.

For travellers looking beyond Christmas, Transun is also offering a four-night Northern Lights trip from 17 to 21 January 2027, flying direct from Cardiff to Enontekiö in Finnish Lapland and offering the chance to experience the Arctic wilderness and search for one of nature’s most spectacular phenomena.

Lapland offers a winter experience unlike any other, from vast snow-covered forests and frozen landscapes to traditional Arctic activities and the spectacular natural phenomenon of the Northern Lights.

With direct Lapland experiences available from Cardiff Airport, travellers can begin their Arctic adventure close to home, without the need to travel to another UK airport.

Brad Williams, Communications Officer at Cardiff Airport, said: “Lapland is one of those truly magical destinations that captures the imagination, particularly at this time of year, and we’re delighted to offer travellers the opportunity to experience it from Cardiff Airport.

“Whether it’s meeting Santa, exploring the snowy wilderness or searching for the Northern Lights, there are some incredible experiences available this winter.

“Having these trips depart directly from Cardiff means families and travellers from across Wales and the South West can start their Lapland adventure from their local international airport.”

From magical Santa day trips to unforgettable Arctic breaks and the chance to see the Northern Lights, Lapland is closer than you might think.

Discover the experiences flying direct from Cardiff Airport this winter and book your Lapland adventure.

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