Cardiff Bakery wins national award

A popular bakery in the Welsh capital has been named ‘Craft Bakery of the Year’ at this year’s prestigious UK Baking Industry Awards.

The UK Baking Industry Awards, which were presented by radio personality Scott Mills, took place at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on 24 October – celebrating the people, products, and businesses that make the UK bakery sector so interesting and diverse.

Over the last few months, judges for the awards visited bakeries across Britain as part of the deciding process for the ‘Craft Bakery of the Year’ award and praised Pettigrew Bakeries for their deep understanding of the craft bakery market, and “the passion of every single member of staff.”

‘Outstanding”

Amy North, Editor of British Baker and head judge of the UK Baking Industry Awards, said, “Pettigrew Bakeries is a deserving winner of Craft Bakery Business of the Year.

“This outstanding achievement highlights the quality and passion of everything David, Lee, and their team are delivering on a daily basis.

“It is an exemplary business which serves as a reminder of the thriving craft bakery scene in the UK.”

Pettigrew Bakeries is a family-run business, and one of the pioneers of craft sourdough in Cardiff. The business has gone from strength to strength since opening its first site opposite Victoria Park eight years ago, and now operates from three outposts across the Welsh capital, allowing its bakers to specialise in patisserie and lamination at the original Canton site, and bespoke breads in Roath.

They also operate a retail-only bakery shop and café space in Castle Arcade, trade every week at Cardiff Farmers Markets, and operate as wholesale, too.

Amy added: “Pettigrew operates three very different sites across Cardiff, and it is their understanding of what each needs to deliver for the customers in that area which has seen the business thrive.”

To see a full list of the Baking Industry Award winners, click here.

Hard work

Renowned for their sourdoughs made with organic flour over a 72-hour process, Pettigrew Bakery also uses traditional yeasted methods to create a variety of products including demi-brioche, focaccia, honey-oat spelt bread – with many of their limited-edition pastries, such as the Crème Brûlée Croissant and the Mocha Cocoa Croissant, becoming social media sensations.

Pettigrew founder David Le Masurier said, “To even be shortlisted was a huge achievement for us, but we honestly didn’t expect to win! The whole team is absolutely thrilled, and we are so grateful to everyone who has supported the growth of our little family-owned business along the way.

“This award is testament to the hard work of our bakery teams, who are up early every day creating our specialist products.”

Pettigrew Bakeries is the sister brand to Pettigrew Tearooms, located in the Grade II listed West Lodge of Cardiff’s Bute Park, known for offering one of the city’s best afternoon teas.

David opened Pettigrew Tea Rooms in 2012, following a high-flying career in hotel management, driven by a long-standing desire to open his own tearoom, which he documented extensively on his blog, I Want To Bake Free.

For more information about Pettigrew Bakeries, visit https://www.pettigrew-bakeries.co.uk/

For more information about Pettigrew Tearooms, visit www.pettigrew-tearooms.co.uk

