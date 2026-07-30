Cardiff Bay set to host city’s largest outdoor exercise park

Nation.Cymru staff

Work is set to begin next month on Cardiff’s largest outdoor exercise park, with a new fitness facility planned for the waterfront at Cardiff Bay.

Construction is due to start in early August after Encon Construction was awarded the contract to expand and redevelop the existing exercise facilities on the Cardiff Bay Barrage.

The free-to-use Cardiff Bay Calisthenics Park will feature a large outdoor training area with equipment for strength, agility and bodyweight exercise. It will include pull-up bars, resistance equipment, tyre flips, sit-up stations, jumping blocks and lunge steps.

Three obstacle lanes designed for cardiovascular and agility training will also be installed, alongside wheelchair-accessible equipment.

The development will also feature a sports practice area and a half-court football and basketball facility with football skills challenges, rebound walls, football tennis and interactive target games.

A 120-metre warm-up running loop, seating areas and a yoga and stretching area overlooking the waterfront are also planned.

A central feature wall will provide climbing and grip-strength activities, exercise guidance and shelter from coastal winds.

Cardiff Council said the new facility would be the largest outdoor exercise area in one of the city’s parks.

Cllr Jennifer Burke, Cardiff Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “This exciting new facility will provide free opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to get active and improve their health in a stunning waterfront location.

“Whether you’re an experienced athlete, trying calisthenics for the first time, meeting friends for a workout or simply looking for a unique place to exercise outdoors, the new exercise park will have something for everyone.

“Projects like this are an important part of our ambition to help people move more, more often, deliver high-quality facilities in our green spaces, and make Cardiff an even better place to live, work and visit.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.