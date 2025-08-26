Cardiff beat Cheltenham to ease into Carabao Cup third round

Cardiff made it seven games without defeat as they eased their way into the third round of the Carabao Cup with a 3-0 home win over Cheltenham.

The visitors arrived at Cardiff City Stadium anchored to the bottom of League Two with no points. The Bluebirds were in no mood to slow down after going top of League One and the Robins were behind after 11 minutes.

Joel Colwill saw Cheltenham skipper Joe Day save his shot in the third minute and then Yousef Salech was denied by the crossbar. The first Cardiff goal then came from a Cheltenham corner.

A short move ended in disaster and allowed Cardiff to send Isaak Davies on a 70-yard run that ended with him firing into the bottom right corner. It was Davies who then swung in the corner that Calum Chambers headed home in the 32nd minute.

Chambers then conceded a penalty for a foul on Lee Angol six minutes later, but Angol not only saw his shot saved by Matt Turner, but also blasted his follow up well wide. To make matters worse he then fluffed his lines when sent clear on a one-on-one with Turner.

It was Colwill to Colwill at the start of the second half as Rubin sent in younger brother Joel for the third goal and that was that.

