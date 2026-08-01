Cardiff Bus in dispute after firm docks pay from drivers who wouldn’t drive buses in extreme heat

Martin Shipton

A dispute is looming at Cardiff Bus over the company’s decision to dock the pay of drivers who stopped working during the heat wave because they considered it dangerously hot.

A driver who works for the Cardiff council-owned company contacted Nation.Cymru to state: “I am writing anonymously as a Cardiff Bus driver to bring to your attention a serious health and safety dispute currently taking place.

“During the recent heat wave, a number of drivers were unable to continue their duties because of extreme temperatures inside the buses. This was caused by inadequate cooling systems. Cardiff Bus then withdrew their pay.

“The company has stated: ‘We are not able to pay drivers if they do not drive under extreme weather conditions, whether that be for heat waves or winter storms.’

“The Unite union has firmly rejected this position. In a message to members, the union rep wrote that a Red Weather Warning signals dangerous weather with a high risk to life, and that Section 44 of the Employment Rights Act 1996 protects workers who take steps to protect themselves from serious and imminent danger. The union says members have suffered both a loss of wages and absences recorded on their sickness files, which they describe as unacceptable.

“This issue is linked to the company’s vehicle decisions. Cardiff Bus has around 53 older Mercedes Citaro buses that originally came with air conditioning, but it has not been properly maintained and no longer works effectively. In contrast, the company operates 55 electric Yutong buses (36 delivered from late 2021 and a further 19 in April 2024) which have excellent air conditioning for both drivers and passengers.

“Most recently, in April 2026, Cardiff Bus took delivery of 20 new Volvo B8RLE MCV Evora buses. These vehicles were designed with air conditioning in mind and have very small windows with limited natural ventilation, yet air conditioning was omitted.

“This is a publicly owned company receiving significant public funding. Drivers and passengers are being affected by the lack of proper air conditioning on both older and brand-new vehicles. I believe this deserves public attention.”

‘Inadequate cooling systems’

The message sent to all members of the Cardiff Bus Unite branch by union rep Paul O’Hara said: “Following numerous attempts to secure payments for members who had their pay withdrawn after being unable to continue their duties due to extreme weather conditions compounded by inadequate cooling systems within our vehicles, we are writing to update you on where we stand.

“The company has stated we are not able to pay drivers if they do not drive under extreme weather conditions, whether that be for heat waves or winter storms. We firmly reject this position.

“A Red Weather warning in the UK signals dangerous weather, with a high risk to life, requiring immediate action to protect yourself and others. This is not a matter of personal choice. It is a matter of legal protection. Section 44 of the Employment Rights Act 1996 clearly states that employees and workers have the right not to suffer any detriment from their employer, if they take steps to protect themselves or others from serious and imminent danger at work.

“This includes protection from detriment. Employers cannot penalise, dismiss or disadvantage workers for taking health and safety actions [including] the right to withdraw from unsafe working conditions without loss of pay or disciplinary action, [and] the right to pursue constructive dismissal claims with potentially unlimited compensation where employers fail to maintain safe working conditions.

“Make no mistake – our members have been placed at a clear detriment, suffering both a loss of wages and having absences recorded on their sickness files. This is unacceptable and we will not allow it to go unchallenged.

“We have escalated this matter to our full time officer and are awaiting guidance on our next steps. We will keep you fully informed as this progresses.”

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