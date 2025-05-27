Cardiff Bus Interchange closes for urgent repairs

Ted Peskett – Local democracy reporter

Buses have stopped running to Cardiff bus station while the building is temporarily closed for urgent repairs.

Transport for Wales (TfW) said Cardiff Transport Interchange is closed until further notice while repairs are carried out to the building’s internal sprinkler system.

Services which normally operate from the bus station will run from an alternative location and passengers are being advised to check with local bus operators before travelling.

Cardiff Bus announced on X just before 1pm that the interchange was closing.

Alternative

A TfW spokesperson said: “Cardiff Bus Interchange is closed until further notice while urgent repairs are being carried out to the building’s internal sprinkler system.

“Bus services that normally operate from the bus interchange will run from an alternative location.

“Please check with your local bus operator before you travel, or check the Traveline Cymru website or app.

“We’ll share further updates as soon as we can. We’d like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding.”

Delays

Cardiff Bus Interchange opened in June 2024 after a number of delays and setbacks.

The multimillion-pound facility has 14 bus bays and a number of services operating from there to various stops across Cardiff and outside the city.

Cardiff Bus, which is one of the main operators using the bus interchange, said it will still be serving other stops as normal.

On its website, Cardiff Bus said services 92, 93, 94 and 95 will additionally stop at The Philharmonic in Cardiff city centre and service 305 will also stop at Canal Street.

Newport Bus service number 30 is affected by the closure of Cardiff Bus Interchange.

Its website states: “Unfortunately, due to an issue in Cardiff Bus Interchange, we’ve been notified that route 30 services will be unable to start and finish there until further notice.

“Instead, buses will continue past the interchange and will commence and finish at Customhouse Street bus stop. Thanks for your patience.”

A notice posted by TfW on X states the 122/124 Stagecoach service will be stopping at the Esso garage on Cathedral Road and First Bus services X2, 304 and 320 will be stopping at Westgate Street.

