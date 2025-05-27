Cardiff Bus Interchange reopens after urgent repairs

The Cardiff Bus Interchange has reopened following repairs to its internal sprinkler system.

Earlier today (27 May) Transport for Wales (TfW) announced that buses stopped running to the station while the building was temporarily closed for urgent repairs.

From 1 pm, services which normally operate from the bus station, were re-routed while repairs took place.

June 2024

Cardiff Bus Interchange opened in June 2024 after a number of delays and setbacks.

The multimillion-pound facility has 14 bus bays and a number of services operating from there to various stops across Cardiff and outside the city.

