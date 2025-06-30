Cardiff bus interchange welcomes two million passengers in first year

More than two million passengers have used Cardiff’s new bus interchange in its first year since opening.

The interchange, which opened on 30 June 2024, is now serving between 8,000 and 9,000 passengers a day and has 58 bus services an hour operating from its city centre location.

Following the addition of 14 more routes in September 2024, the number of services using the interchange has increased from 1,830 to 3,476 each week.

‘Proud’

Gavin Hawkins, Bus Interchange Operations Manager, said: ”Celebrating the first anniversary of Cardiff Bus Interchange, we’re proud to see the vision come to life — with a growing number of services and a significant rise in customer use.

“This milestone reflects the dedication of our team and the trust of the bus operators and customers, in helping make the interchange a key part of Cardiff’s transport network, for seamless and sustainable travel.”

Connections

Features of the Cardiff Bus Interchange include live customer information screens for bus departures from the interchange and rail connections, a Starbucks coffee shop, free water stations, tactile flooring and accessibility maps.

The site also has a changing places toilet, fully accessible toilets, individual unisex toilets and a fully equipped family room.

