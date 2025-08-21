Cardiff Bus warns customers of possible disruption next month

Cardiff Bus has warned its customers of possible disruption to services next month.

It comes as members of UNITE the Union ballot for an improved pay offer.

UNITE has reissued notification of intended industrial action which may affect services from Monday 2nd September for a period of three and a half weeks.

The union informed the company’s management of this intent, which was confirmed this week with formal notification.

Action

This action is wholly dependent on the outcome of the existing ballot currently being

undertaken by Unite.

The result is due by Friday 29th August at the latest.

Should the ballot result be an acceptance of the revised pay offer, Cardiff Bus says it has been advised that a letter rescinding the strike action will be issued.

With only three days between the ballot result and the proposed start of strike action,

the company is preparing contingency plans should the strike proceed.

Cardiff Bus says while it hopes industrial action can be avoided, it is important that customers are made aware of the potential for disruption so they can plan ahead.

Ballot

A soon as the situation is confirmed, further details will be published on the company’s website, app and through social channels.

Craig Hampton-Stone, Managing Director, said: “We hope it does not come to this and that the ballot result is acceptance of the revised pay offer.

“However, we have to act responsibly, both for our customers and our staff, by

preparing for all scenarios.

“We remain committed to resolving this dispute and have put forward a new pay deal which led to the postponement of the previous strike and commencement of the subsequent ballot. Our focus is on achieving a fair resolution that avoids unnecessary disruption.

“Cardiff Bus will update customers on progress with pay talks and the outcome of the

ballot as soon as further information is available.

“Please check the company’s website, app and social channels for the latest updates.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

