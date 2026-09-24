Cardiff bus warns of delays and diversions due to half marathon

Nation.Cymru staff

Cardiff Bus has alerted customers of diversions caused by the Cardiff Half Marathon on Sunday 4th October.

Customers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys. Updated timetables, journey planner information and full details of diversions and temporary bus stops are available on the Cardiff Bus website and app.

Before and during the event several services will be unable to serve their usual stops. Route 6 will divert via Dumballs Road and Bute Street, starting and finishing at Mermaid Quay until 12:45.

Route 9 will follow a series of diversions throughout the day, with buses towards the Sports Village and Heath Hospital using alternative stopping points including Queen Street Station, Customhouse Street, Greyfriars Road, Kingsway and Wood Street.

Routes 11, 30, 44/45, 49/50, 52 and 57/58 will be unable to access the city centre and will instead start and end at Newport Road/City Road until approximately 13:15.

Routes 13, 17/18, 24/25, 61, 63 and 96 will start and end at Canton (Home Bargains) from 09:00 and 11:00.

Routes 21/23, 27, 28 and 35 will terminate at Greyfriars Road until midday, with further revisions affecting 28 in the Lakeside area into the early afternoon.

Routes 92, 94 and 95 will also divert via the A4232 Ely Link Road during the morning, not serving Leckwith.

Customers are reminded that diversion times are approximate and may vary depending on road closures and reopening’s managed by the event organisers.

Gareth Stevens, Commercial and Operations Director, said: “Major city events such as the Cardiff Half Marathon mean changes to where our buses stop and the routes they follow.

“We encourage our customers to check revised timetables and route details in advance, and to allow extra time for their journeys. Full details and live journey information will be available in our app and on our website.”

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