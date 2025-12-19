Cardiff business group launches manifesto ahead of Senedd election

Ella Groves

FOR Cardiff have unveiled their manifesto ahead of the 2026 Senedd election, calling for action to support “vibrant local high streets that both serve and involve local communities”.

Representing over 750 businesses across industries such as retail, hospitality, and professional services, FOR Cardiff works to enhance the city centre for businesses and visitors alike.

Launched recently, their manifesto – ‘Thriving High Streets’ – presents four key asks to all the political parties in Wales.

‘Community empowerment’

In the manifesto, FOR Cardiff have referenced the Pride in Place funding which was recently announced by the UK Government to allow communities in England to purchase local assets.

They say that communities in Wales have “the least power in the UK” to take charge of their own high streets, with no community right to bid or buy and no powers of high street rental auction.

FOR Cardiff say that they accept that “the appropriate levers will be different for Wales than they are for England or Scotland” but they hold that “these should be explored and developed by the next Welsh Government.”

Citing wide-ranging reviews”of town centre regeneration schemes, FOR Cardiff say there is a clear need for revenue funding to support high street projects.

As such, the manifesto asks the next Welsh Government to commit to direct specific revenue funding to “support the evolution of high streets”.

They say this would complement the capital contributions of ongoing policies such as Town Centre First.

‘Business rates reform’

FOR Cardiff also point out that over half of all properties charged business rates in Wales are eligible for some level of relief, a fact which they say is “evidence that the model is outdated and supports neither businesses nor the public purse because they aren’t linked to ability to pay.”

The manifesto says that the current system “forces businesses from the high street and disincentives growth” and is “in need of a complete overhaul, not tinkering at the edges.”

Instead the manifesto advocates for a “modern approach to business rates that supports vibrant high street businesses of all sectors and provides genuine incentives to locate in multi-functional, urban areas rather than car-dependent retail and business parks.”

‘South Wales Metro’

FOR Cardiff have said that the “future vitality and viability” of high streets across the capital are dependent on the next Welsh Government continuing to proactively develop the South Wales Metro.

The manifesto argues that sustained investment is necessary to keep people moving easily and sustainably through the city.

On the manifesto launch, FOR Cardiff Executive Director, Carolyn Brownell, said: “FOR Cardiff works with businesses and organisations across the city centre to track trends, support growth, and champion the value of Cardiff as a thriving capital city for visitors, workers and residents.

“While there is going to be an increasing amount of speculation on how Wales will be governed after May 2026, we want to clearly present to all political parties, from the outset and on behalf of our members, the priorities for thriving high streets in Cardiff city centre and beyond.”