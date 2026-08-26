Cardiff businessman runs the length of Wales for local foodbank

Nation Cymru staff

The owner of a Cardiff based clothing brand is currently running from Ynys Môn to Cardiff Bay to raise money for charity.

Liam Jones, CEO of Overseas Apparel, will run 220 miles from north to south Wales in five days in aid of Cardiff Foodbank.

“Running was a new test and change of pace and a perfect way to push myself,” he said. “And all while supporting the incredible team at Cardiff Foodbank.”

In preparation for the challenge, Liam and his staff set off on a short run from their store in the Royal Arcade to the foodbank’s unit in Cardiff Bay with donations weighing just shy of 100kg.

For their efforts, Liam’s store raised enough food to provide 72 emergency meals for families in need, but he hopes that this next challenge will raise much more.

This is the second time that Liam has tested himself in aid of charity.

He previously cycled the length of the Tour de France consistently for 14 days on a stationary bike outside of his store to raise money for Velindre and 2Wish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OVER SEAS APPAREL (@over_seas_apparel)

In a recent post on Instagram, he shared: “This Sunday I leave to run from the top of Anglesey to Cardiff bay. That is 220 miles of mountains, trails, roads, bridges and anything else you could think of!

“Lil insight to some facts of the run –

“Nearly a double marathon a day for 5 days

“Over 1 and a half of Mount Everest in elevation

“Only five days to do it

“A lot of vibes and the boys to support me in the van.

“We also launch our trail works sport this Saturday and will be running in it every day”

His new challenge will see Liam cover eight full marathons in five days, which accumulates to roughly one and a half of Mount Everest in elevation, starting at the top of Anglesey and finishing at Cardiff Foodbank’s unit in the Bay.

And luckily for him, he has a support car with him, which is being driven by two staff members, who are camping with him every night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OVER SEAS APPAREL (@over_seas_apparel)

“I’ll be running in Overseas Apparel’s new activewear collection called Trail,” he said. “So, I will be wearing this to look good, feel good, and most importantly, help the work of Cardiff Foodbank.”

If you would like to donate to Cardiff Foodbank, you can do so here – all donations made over the next five days will go toward’s Liam’s total and will ensure no admin fees are taken through third party fundraising sites.

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