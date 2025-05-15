Cardiff Canal Quarter project stalled

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

There is still no sign of work getting underway on the next phase of Cardiff’s highly anticipated Canal Quarter project.

It has been more than one year since the completion of a multi-million pound scheme which saw the old dock feeder canal on Churchill Way uncovered and the area around it turned into a new public space.

However, this is just the first phase of a wider project which will eventually see the city’s former canal uncovered all the way up to Tyndall Street.

Cardiff Capital Region (CCR) said the development also eventually aimed to deliver new homes, offices and retail space.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) asked Cardiff Council when work could take place on later phases of the project.

Funding

A Cardiff Council spokesperson said: “The Canal Quarter Development is a private/public project due to the land ownership in this area of the city.

“The uncovering of future phases of the canal and possible future transport schemes will take place when successful funding becomes available.”

One of the roles of CCR, which promoted the Canal Quarter development on its website, is to attract investment into South East Wales.

The partnership, which involves councils in the area, was approached for a comment on what it is doing to attract investment in order to get work on the next phases of the Canal Quarter project started.

Cardiff Council, Atkins Realis and Knights Brown won an award for the first phase of the Canal Quarter development in 2024.

‘New urban district’

The local authority said the wider development could “open the potential to deliver a new urban district” which would see the regeneration of Bridge Street, David Street, Charles Street, Tredegar Street, Guildford Crescent, and Barrack Lane.

In the 1830s, the dock feeder ran from the River Taff in Blackweir down to Cardiff Docks to maintain the water levels in Cardiff’s Bute Dock.

This allowed the dock to operate 24 hours a day, even at low tide, servicing a 25-mile-long Glamorganshire Canal from Merthyr Tydfil to Cardiff to bring steel and iron down to the city.

The Glamorganshire Canal was covered up between 1948 and 1950, with the the Dock Feeder on Churchill Way being covered over with concrete beams and a carriageway built over the top of it.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

