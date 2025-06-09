Cardiff Castle gears up for summer of live music

Cardiff is gearing up for one of its biggest live music summers to date and the city’s castle is set to be at the heart of it.

With no less than 19 headline shows taking place in the grounds of the historic venue final preparations are now well under way for TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle which kicks off this Thursday (June 12) with rock pioneers Snow Patrol followed by music icons Elbow on Friday (June 13).

The opening shows with support from Freya Ridings and The Florentina’s for Snow Patrol and The Coral and Billie Marten for Elbow, marks the start of an exciting season which will see more than 50 artists perform from now until the end of August.

Tickets

Final tickets are on sale now from depotlive.co.uk

Doors to each show open at 5pm each day with last entry at 8.30pm.

General admission customers can access the site from the North Gate of Cardiff Castle at the Bute Park entrance, while VIP and Accessible access is via the South Gate at the city centre entrance.

For more information fans can head to https://tinyurl.com/yck4se9e

Welsh talent

Among the headliners joining Snow Patrol and Elbow this summer will be Will Smith, Tom Jones, The Human League, James, Fontaines DC, Sting, The Script, Jess Glynne, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Pet Shop Boys.

A line-up celebrating homegrown Welsh talent is also planned for a special Rock the Castle day headlined by Funeral For A Friend with special guests including The Blackout and Punk Rock Factory.

TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

Nick Saunders from Depot Live said: “What a summer. We have an incredible line up planned for our shows at Cardiff Castle and we can’t wait to get it all started this week.

“As ever we have worked with Cuffe and Taylor to present a wide variety of artists to offer as much choice for everyone and I am confident we have a bill fit to suit most music tastes.

“It is always special to present big headline shows in the shadow of our magnificent castle so now all we need to do is get those doors open and enjoy a summer of amazing live talent.”

Partnership

TK Maxx has joined Depot Live, and promoters Cuffe and Taylor as the presenting partner, underscoring its continued support of the arts and local communities.

This new presenting partnership is part of a three-year agreement with Cuffe & Taylor, covering shows across the country, including Scarborough Open Air Theatre, The Piece Hall, Lytham Festival, Derby Summer Sessions, Plymouth Summer Sessions, Bedford Summer Sessions, and Southampton Summer Sessions.

For more information about TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle and to purchase tickets please visit depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

