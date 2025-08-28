Cardiff Central Square ‘is an urban desert’

Martin Shipton

The aim to build a new square that would enhance Cardiff’s ambition to be one of Europe’s most successful cities has in fact resulted in the construction of an urban desert, it has been claimed.

Lyn Eynon, the planning lead for Cardiff Civic Society, argues that instead of creating soulless spaces dominated by characterless tall buildings, Welsh cities should be taking inspiration from concepts like the vertical forest in Milan.

A document created by Rightacres, the development company responsible for several tall office blocks in the Welsh capital, states: “Cardiff’s city centre has undergone a remarkable transformation over the last decade. High quality retail development and strong urban design have helped create a distinctive and contemporary city centre which is evident in the increasing numbers of visitors coming to Cardiff.

“Our Vision for Central Square is that it becomes a proud new Gateway to the Capital of Wales. A revamped Central Square will reflect Cardiff’s ambition to be amongst Europe’s most successful cities. It will build on its success and become a place defined by excellence in design, in quality, in diversity of offer. It will be a place that inspires and excites. Above all it will be a unique place – a place that captures the essence of Wales and Welsh values, as a place of warmth and welcome.”

‘Bleakness’

But in an article written for members of the civic society, Mr Eynon wrote: “Central Square is an urban desert There is little greenery across the whole area on both sides of Wood Street, beyond a few scattered trees and some urban drainage planting.

“The council prides itself on the awards it has gained, but bleakness dominates, with not even hanging baskets. The development behind Cardiff Central station is no better, the heritage Brains chimney cowering beneath its overbearing neighbours, and no trees to be seen.

“Now a 50-storey tower of glass and steel is threatened for the remaining plot between Wood Street and the Principality Stadium. Thirty five storeys have already been approved, but that wasn’t enough, so the developer has come back for more. Mine’s taller than yours.

“Cardiff has approved tall buildings in worse locations, but this tower will dominate the stadium. The bigger problem is lack of imagination. Our city’s planning is stuck in outdated late-20th century Manhattan envy in pursuit of developer profit. Why not do something different?

“Modern cities across the world are realising that we need to live with nature, not fight against it. Vertical forests now enhance several cities, such as Milan. These acknowledge that tall buildings add housing to dense cities but integrate trees throughout their height, not just at ground level. Nature lives in the city.

“Perhaps most impressive is the Trudo Tower in Eindhoven, not just for architecture but because it provides social housing, and proves biodiversity is not luxury.

“The UK does not yet have any comparable buildings. Why should Cardiff not be first? Cardiff council proposed a green wall within its regeneration of the Channel View estate in Grangetown, but then rejected it, quoting fire risk.

“After Grenfell, fire must be taken seriously. However, risks can be managed through fire resistant materials and plants, plus regular watering and maintenance. Besides, Cardiff has not built any city centre social housing, unlike other places such as Swansea.

“So, imagine. What if instead of yet more over-priced steel and glass, we built housing in Central Square affordable by anyone, and turned this concrete desert into a vertical forest?

“Wouldn’t that be something our city could be proud of?”

The Bosco Verticale (Vertical Forest) is a complex of two residential skyscrapers designed by the Italian architect Stefano Boeri and located in the Porta Nuova district of Milan. They have a height of 116 metres (381 ft) and 84 m (276 ft) and within the complex is an 11-storey office building.

Shrubs and trees

The distinctive feature of the skyscrapers, both inaugurated in 2014, is the presence of over 90 plant species, including tall shrubs and trees, distributed on the facades. It is an ambitious project of metropolitan reforestation that aims to increase the biodiversity of plant and animal species in the Lombard capital through vertical greening, reducing urban sprawl and contributing to the mitigation of the microclimate.

The Bosco Verticale has won numerous awards. In addition to the International Highrise Award in 2014, it was acknowledged by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat as the “most beautiful and innovative skyscraper in the world” in 2015 and as one of the “50 most iconic skyscrapers in the world” in 2019.

